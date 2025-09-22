The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
L2 joshua rivedal
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
L2 joshua rivedal
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
L2 joshua rivedal

A return to Aggieland for a generational battle

Maroon’s youth gives them the edge in a high-scoring clash with Old Maroon at the annual alumni match
Bray Griffin, JOUR 359 Contributor
September 22, 2025
Photo by Bray Griffin, JOUR 359 Contributor
Maroon and Old Maroon form a scrum during the annual Texas A&M alumni OM Match on Sept. 20, 2025, at Penberthy Sports Complex. (Bray Griffin/JOUR 359 Contributor)

The current Maroon side bested Old Maroon 38-33, on a warm sunny afternoon at Penberthy Complex in front of friends, family and alumni of Texas A&M Men’s Rugby Club in the annual reunion match on Saturday, Sept. 20. 

Held each fall, the match against OM is a chance for Maroon to display skills and fight for bragging rights against former teammates and alumni. In exchange for financial and moral support to build A&M’s rugby program, Old Maroon gets one chance a year to reclaim glory and bragging rights, according to OldMaroonRugby.com

Following a 32-10 victory last year, Old Maroon would lose those bragging rights when the young Maroon team came out hot and scored first early in the first half to lead 7-0. 

Despite both sides representing A&M, there was no doubt about how competitive and aggressive the teams were.

“When you get to play the people you haven’t seen in like a year, it’s nice, it’s always a good time,” finance senior Jonathan Trzecki said. “It’s a little competitive edge.”

Maroon brought the physicality and kept the pressure on en route to score four tries, while Old Maroon scored a late try to end the first half, 24-5. 

“So you have to bring a different mentality,” Trzecki said. “You go against like 50-year-olds, you kind of have to drop a shoulder, put a little bit more effort into it.”

The experience of Old Maroon showed when they started to gain their footing and close the gap by outscoring Maroon by 14 in the second half. Old Maroon delivered a score right before the final whistle for a 38-33 result. 

The Maroon side’s speed and physicality gave them just enough edge to leave Old Maroon in the dust the entire match.

Texas A&M Men’s Rugby will compete in the National Collegiate Rugby league after the Lonestar Conference officially joined the NCR in the Fall of 2025. The Maroon side is coming off a 38-12 loss on Friday, Sept. 12, at Notre Dame and is currently 1-1 in XV’s conference play, ranking 32nd, according to RugbyHawk.com

The goal is to be D1AA champions in the NCR, Trzecki said, and he noted the Aggies have an upcoming grudge match with Sam Houston after losing 28-26 to the Bearkats in 2024.

“Just got to keep on going, keep working, try and make top team, and beat the hell out of Sam Houston,” Trzecki said. The Maroon side will face Sam Houston on Sat., Oct. 25, at Sam Houston Intramural Fields.

Before that match-up, the Maroon side will travel to Texas State on Friday, Sept. 26, for a 6:30 p.m. dropkick. The Grey side will follow at 8 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$4368
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Sports Contributions
Texas A&amp;M freshman Carter Gordy runs toward the finish line during the men’s 10k of the NCAA Cross Country South Central Regional at Dale Watts ’71 Cross Country Course on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Aggies dominate competition in their own backyard
Perez battleshiprecap
Intramural Battleship League crowns new champion
Mann fencingrecap 04 12
Texas A&M fencing earns first place on the season
Graham mvolleyballadv
A&M men’s club volleyball heads to nationals after regional championships win
Cwis8333 Enhanced Nr
NCAA freshman record set at 44 Farms Team Invitational track and field meet
Cwis9114 Enhanced Nr
World No. 1 finds home at A&M track & field at Florida Relays
Donate to The Battalion
$4368
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal