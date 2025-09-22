A return to Aggieland for a generational battle

The current Maroon side bested Old Maroon 38-33, on a warm sunny afternoon at Penberthy Complex in front of friends, family and alumni of Texas A&M Men’s Rugby Club in the annual reunion match on Saturday, Sept. 20.

Held each fall, the match against OM is a chance for Maroon to display skills and fight for bragging rights against former teammates and alumni. In exchange for financial and moral support to build A&M’s rugby program, Old Maroon gets one chance a year to reclaim glory and bragging rights, according to OldMaroonRugby.com.

Following a 32-10 victory last year, Old Maroon would lose those bragging rights when the young Maroon team came out hot and scored first early in the first half to lead 7-0.

Despite both sides representing A&M, there was no doubt about how competitive and aggressive the teams were.

“When you get to play the people you haven’t seen in like a year, it’s nice, it’s always a good time,” finance senior Jonathan Trzecki said. “It’s a little competitive edge.”

Maroon brought the physicality and kept the pressure on en route to score four tries, while Old Maroon scored a late try to end the first half, 24-5.

“So you have to bring a different mentality,” Trzecki said. “You go against like 50-year-olds, you kind of have to drop a shoulder, put a little bit more effort into it.”

The experience of Old Maroon showed when they started to gain their footing and close the gap by outscoring Maroon by 14 in the second half. Old Maroon delivered a score right before the final whistle for a 38-33 result.

The Maroon side’s speed and physicality gave them just enough edge to leave Old Maroon in the dust the entire match.

Texas A&M Men’s Rugby will compete in the National Collegiate Rugby league after the Lonestar Conference officially joined the NCR in the Fall of 2025. The Maroon side is coming off a 38-12 loss on Friday, Sept. 12, at Notre Dame and is currently 1-1 in XV’s conference play, ranking 32nd, according to RugbyHawk.com.

The goal is to be D1AA champions in the NCR, Trzecki said, and he noted the Aggies have an upcoming grudge match with Sam Houston after losing 28-26 to the Bearkats in 2024.

“Just got to keep on going, keep working, try and make top team, and beat the hell out of Sam Houston,” Trzecki said. The Maroon side will face Sam Houston on Sat., Oct. 25, at Sam Houston Intramural Fields.

Before that match-up, the Maroon side will travel to Texas State on Friday, Sept. 26, for a 6:30 p.m. dropkick. The Grey side will follow at 8 p.m.