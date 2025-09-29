Aggies crush the Rebels on the ice

Texas A&M ice hockey took down Ole Miss, 6-1, in their home opener at Spirit Ice Arena on Sunday, Sept. 21, in front of nearly full stands and an exuberant crowd.

The first time on ice in Aggieland followed a road trip to Shreveport, Louisiana, where the Aggies split two games against East Texas Baptist University, losing 6-4 on Friday but bounced back on Saturday to win 4-2, bringing the Aggies’ record to 4-1-0 on the season.

The opening buzzer sounded and despite fans cheering them on, the first period ended scoreless. Both teams adjusted and came prepared for the second period with more aggression on the ice that reset the tone for the rest of the night.

Human resource development freshman forward Tyler Gearman scored the first goal for A&M in the 14th minute of the second period off an assist from Blinn Team freshman forward Konstantin Deshevyy. Ole Miss scored in the 8th minute, but Deshevyy added another score on a penalty kill, assisted by public health junior defensemen Dylan Luu. Finance junior forward Colson Zak added one more score in the final minute to end the second period with the Aggies up 3-1.

In the third period, Deshevyy completed a hat trick during his first home game while Team Blinn freshman forward Brody Sloan made the final score in the 6-1 Aggie win.

“Everybody was supplying really well,” Deshevvy said. “It felt good having the whole team as one.”

Despite competing in tight games during the two days in Louisiana, the players were able to separate themselves from those results, assistant coach Jake Sirkis said.

“It was the best effort we’ve had so far, start to finish,” Sirkis said. “We want to build a strong base for our season going forward. We have big goals.”

Nuclear engineering senior forward Nicholas Leone noted that the squad has made it to the American Collegiate Hockey Association Division II finals twice. He said he hopes to take it one game at a time and win the Texas Collegiate Hockey Conference championship, then win regionals and make it to nationals.

“Thirty-six hours later from our last game, we were on the ice again, really no sleep,” Leone said. “We worked really hard. This is our best game by far, against a good team. They beat Texas.”

Next, the Aggies will face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Oct. 3-4, at Spirit Ice Arena in College Station. Tickets are available online at TamuIceHockey.com.