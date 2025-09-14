Aggies dominate competition in their own backyard

Texas A&M cross country claimed both the men’s and women’s titles at the Texas A&M Invitational at Watts Cross Country Course on Saturday, Sept. 13. With 6,938 spectators in attendance the Aggies repeated their double first place performance from their first competition of the 2025 season at the John McKenzie Invitational.

The men won the 8K with 25 points, blowing out second-place team, UC San Diego, with 98 points. The A&M women finished on top in the 5K with 39 points, followed by SMU with 72.

With clear skies and a mild 71 degrees for the men’s 8 a.m. start, nobody took more advantage of good running conditions than fifth-year senior Cooper Cawthra, who placed first overall for A&M at 23 minutes, 29.9 seconds. With 12 runners within one second of each other at the 2K mark, Cawthra credited his teammates for the extra motivation that allowed him to pull ahead to finish in first place.

“The beginning of the race, you know we get out hard,” Cawthra said. “I just look around, see my teammates, and it’s super encouraging to see them there, and I just tried to finish with what I knew I had.”

Freshman Sophia Bendet placed third in the women’s event with a time of 17:03.7, the top finish for the Aggie women.

“[Bendet] got the high school course record here from last year, her senior year in high school, and she ran about 20 seconds faster [today] than she did in high school a year ago on the same exact course,” coach Wendel McRaven said. “Our youngsters have stepped in and fit in really well right away, and that doesn’t always happen. It’s a talented group and the environment here is great.”

Matt Farmer said he was impressed with A&M’s “first-class facility,” as this was his first time announcing for A&M cross country.

“I’ve been to a lot of facilities throughout the country, and this is absolutely incredible what they got going on here,” Farmer said.

The Aggies competition included teams from TCU, Houston, SMU, Sam Houston, UT-Arlington, UT-Tyler, Ouachita Baptist, Dallas Baptist, North Texas, Our Lady of the Lake, St. Edward’s, Blinn College, Prairie View and UC San Diego.

Experience was important on the men’s team, with juniors Carter Gordy, Diego Heredia and Jack Johnston all placing in the top 10. Freshman Gavin Chapa also stepped up for the Aggies finishing ninth overall.

Youth and depth stood out for the women’s team as they had seven of the top 25 finishes, with just one senior. Sophomore Joyce Kemboi finished fifth at 17:08.5 followed by freshman Alexandra Fox in sixth at 17:19.2 and sophomore Megan Roberts at 17:25.0 in eighth.

A&M then had three consecutive finishes freshman San Juanita Leal came in 11th, followed by senior Elise Smoot at 12th and freshman Ava Cole at 13th. Sophomores Staucie Lees and Penelope Gracey rounded out the Aggies who finished in the top 25.

“It’s a deep group and there’s a lot of talent in there,” McRaven said. “We think it can eventually, by the end of the season, be a really, really good team. The ultimate goal is to get to the post-season, the SEC Championships, the NCAA Regional Championships, and then qualify on to the NCAA National Championships.

“We just want to be patient, but keep getting better, progressing each week, and seeing a little bit of a progression each week,” McRaven said.

After two consecutive sweeps in their first two competitions of the season, the Aggies will compete at the Paul Short Run in Bethlehem, Pa. at the Goodman Campus XC Course on Friday, Oct. 3, starting at 8:30 a.m.