A&M cheer on the road to Daytona Beach

Aggies look to reclaim top trophy at NCA College Nationals after years of success
Jenalee Phang, JOUR 359 Contributor
April 8, 2025
Photo by Jenalee Phang
Public health junior Megan Smith performing at the Texas A&M cheer squad Home Showoff at the Texas A&M Student Recreation Center on March 23, 2025.

Looking to reclaim the national title after a fourth-place finish in 2024, the Texas A&M cheer squad will return to the mat at the National Cheerleaders Association College Nationals from April 9-13. The team earned a score of 94.713 at last year’s finals, and now hopes to bring another four-post trophy back to Aggieland.

After recapturing the crown in 2023 and falling just short in 2024, the Aggies will compete in front of more than 20,000 spectators at the Ocean Center Arena in Daytona Beach, Florida. Competing in the All-Girl Intermediate Division IA, the Aggies are three-time national champions, earning titles in 2018, 2019 and 2023 — a legacy the squad has built since its debut in 2010.

“Competing in Daytona is a dream come true, and I didn’t think I would ever see myself accomplishing all of these things, like making the team and making mat,” business administration freshman and rookie Taylor Lindsey said. “I’m most excited about making new memories and enjoying this new experience with my teammates.”

To prepare for nationals, Lindsey said the team practices three times a week for three hours on top of 6 a.m. practices every Tuesday to get extra reps in.

“We’ve been throwing full outs almost every practice, and we’ve been performing at different competitions and showoffs just to get used to performing in front of different audiences,” Lindsey said.

The squad performed at the annual Home Showoff on March 23 at the Student Recreation Center. In front of a loud crowd filled mostly with family and program alumni, the Aggies “hit zero” on the routine they will use at nationals with no deductions and no safety rules violated. 

“Lately, we’re down to just nitpicking certain sections and working on timing, trying to focus on each section of the routine to make it perfect and easier on us when we perform at nationals,” Lindsey said. 

The Aggies’ 2:15 minute routine is composed of advanced stunts, pyramids, tosses, standing tumbling, running tumbling and jumps. 

“We know we can win,” Lindsey said. “We’re very excited to be going to Daytona and hopefully coming back with a trophy.” 

The 2024-25 squad is led by five elected student officers, coach Atosha Rampy and assistant coaches Maddie Slone and Jordin Bourg. 

“My reason ‘why’ started off as wanting to win,” Bourg said. “But now, my ‘why’ has become the love and genuine respect I have for the program.”

After falling back in love with the sport she competed in as a kid, Bourg explained that her current role initially focused on stunts but shifted to supporting the women. 

“I kind of get to be the coach that lets them be the best version of themselves,” Bourg said. “‘I’m here for whatever you need.’ … Whether it’s a life thing, cheer thing or work thing, I’m just trying to be there for them.”

After College Nationals, A&M cheer will host its annual Spring Clinic on Saturday, April 26, at the Student Recreation Center for middle school, high school and college athletes.

