A&M club baseball dominates in opening season sweep

A&M club baseball opened the fall season by blowing out the University of North Texas, 11-0 in Game 1, 14-1 in Game 2 and 16-6 in Game 3 on Sept. 20-21, in Travis Fields.

A&M competes in Division I of the Gulf Coast South conference of the National Club Baseball Association. The team ended its spring play 19-7, and returned to the field after summer break, just three weeks after tryouts. Coach Colby Dye said the team’s performance in the opening series, including by the newest members, gave him confidence moving into the rest of the fall season.

“It’s gonna be good,” Dye said. “The new guys that we took on are really good ball players. We got a couple transfers from other DII schools, so not all freshmen.”

With Game 1’s first pitch at 9 a.m. on Saturday, general engineering sophomore Trey Bartee set the tone in the second inning when he doubled to put the Aggies on the scoreboard, 1-0. Other key plays included when Dye singled at the top of the fourth, and when economics senior Zane Councill hit a game-changing triple to bring in one run.

On the mound, finance junior Daelan Fears closed out the game with six strikeouts, with Blinn team sophomore Carter Wilson striking out the final batter to seal the 11-0, shutout.

“It was great to be out there with the team this weekend,” Councill said. “The whole team hit really well, and a standout was Christian Letendre, who hit a three-run home run on Saturday. Overall, it was great to get back on the field after a long break over the summer.”

UNT got on the board first in Game 2, but A&M quickly recovered in the second inning with meteorology junior Brandon Wegmann doubling to bring home one run.

The Aggies broke the game open in the third inning with a massive 10-run rally started by Blinn Team sophomore Austin Dyke, who drew a bases-loaded walk to force in a run. Ocean engineering senior Alex Reyes singled to score another run, and economics senior Markos Romo was walked in.

To end the rally, industrial distribution junior Chris Gaidsick drove in two runs with a double, followed by management junior Christian Letendre who launched a three-run homer to left field. Reyes capped the inning with a lineout that allowed one final run to cross the plate for a final score of 14-1.

After a 9 a.m. first pitch set for Game 3 on Sunday, UNT jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. A&M responded in the second inning as Dyke singled, putting the Aggies up 3-2. In the third, business senior Grayson Thallman singled to center field and a wild pitch brought in another run to extend the lead.

UNT fought back in the top of the sixth, tying the game at six. At the bottom of the inning, A&M killed UNT’s momentum with a five-run rally on just two hits, highlighted by a double from agricultural economics senior Tyler Dickerson, who drove in one run to put the Aggies ahead, 11-6. With Dickerson on a hitting streak, he doubled again in the seventh to close out the game with a 16-6 victory.

“I’m expecting us to win our regionals this upcoming season also,” Dye said. “I mean, based on how we just played today, I’m very excited. The new guys showed up, and the returners also showed up.”

Next, A&M will host Texas on Oct. 18-19.