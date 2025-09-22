A&M holds off Texas Tech in 2-0 win

In a match that lagged for action in the first 15 minutes, business administration freshman left wing Mateo Valcarcel’s first-half strike helped lift Texas A&M men’s club soccer to a 2-0 win over Texas Tech at Penberthy Rec Sports Complex on Friday, Sept. 19.

The Aggies are 2-1-1 on the season and leaned on timely finishing and key defensive plays to hand Texas Tech a loss in its season opener. After beating Oklahoma on Aug. 31, A&M’s win against Texas Tech is its second victory of the year as it heads into a challenging road test at Rice on Oct. 3.

The matchup against Texas Tech was part of the National Intramural-Recreational Sports Association conference season, where A&M is looking to build on last year’s campaign that finished 4-2-2 on the season.

The opening goal came in the 36th minute when biomedical sciences senior right wing Stephen Mucher broke down the flank and found Valcarcel for a composed finish for a 1-0 end to the first half. With temperatures near 90 degrees, players battled heat as much as their opponents, while fans shaded their eyes in the west stands and shouted encouragement through the sweltering late-summer evening. With the Aggies in the lead, roughly 100 spectators added to the rivalry atmosphere after the Maroon and White had lost 1-0 to Texas Tech last year in Lubbock.

“We are off to a decent start,” team president and interim coach Rafa Parra said at halftime. “It’s super hot today, and I made the mistake of dressing the team in our black uniforms, which is tiring our players out. But that’s why we work on our fitness.”

Applied mathematics senior goalkeeper Sean Paxton made a 16th-minute save, and civil engineering junior defender James Steffes cleared a 34th-minute chance as Texas Tech pressed early in the first half.

In the second half, A&M doubled the lead in the 58th minute when civil engineering junior Alejandro Yanes tapped in after a smooth build-up. Action lagged again for 10 minutes, but turned tense in the 75th minute when economics senior defender Taygun Koç was sent off with a second yellow.

Graduate midfielder Cason Walborn later exited with a knee injury after a heavy challenge, though the team confirmed afterward that it was not a major injury.

“End of the game, things were getting chippy, but that’s just soccer,” Walborn said. “Happy with the win.”

Looking ahead, A&M will try to replicate last season’s success against Rice, where the Aggies earned a 1-0 victory over the Owls. As new members of the conference, the Aggies will be hosting the 2025 Region IV-Texas A&M-College Station Soccer Tournament from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2.