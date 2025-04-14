A&M men’s club volleyball heads to nationals after regional championships win

The Texas A&M men’s club volleyball A team will compete in the 2025 National Collegiate Volleyball Federation Championships from April 16-19 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, following its regional championship victory.

The Aggies are preparing to play in the final tournament of the season after sweeping the Southern Intercollegiate Volleyball AssociationChampionships 4-0 on March 29. A&M placed ninth in the 2024 NCVF Nationals tournament in Kansas City, Missouri. The team is currently ranked No. 11 in Division 1, according to the NCVF rankings.

Coach Emily Hubacek noted that the team got to scope out the competition outside of Texas during NCVF Pre-Nationals in Jacksonville, Florida, from March 14-16, where the Aggies placed third.

“It was against some really good, competitive northeastern schools,” Hubacek said. “It was really good to get out of Texas and see that competition and how we fare for the next couple weeks preparing for Nationals.”

Hubacek explained that while she is very confident in the team’s ability and proud of their performance at the SIVA Conference, Nationals will be a different breed of competition.

“It’s a whole different ball game,” Hubacek said. “Like the speed of the game, the IQ of the game is just all elevated.”

Supply chain management junior setter and team treasurer Evan Ortega confirmed the team has had to work harder this season compared to last, which he thinks has improved their performance overall.

“We’ve been playing good teams lately, and we’ve been doing really well,” Ortega said. “I’m super excited for Nationals, and I think we’re gonna do a great job.”

The Aggies compete in Division I against around 155 schools across the country, and are currently the highest-ranked Texas school.

Team check-in is on Wednesday, April 16, and the tournament starts on Thursday, April 17. The tournament will be live streamed on BallerTV.com. Spectator registration is currently open on the tournament page at NCVF.org and is $20 for a single day or $45 for all three.

Biomedical sciences senior setter and team vice president Luke Blasingame noted the Aggies made the gold bracket in Nationals last year but lost the first match to Loyola Chicago, who went on to win the tournament. The 2025 season has gone well, and they hope to make it into the gold bracket again this year.

“It’s kind of a long build up from the rest of the season to Nationals,” Blasingame said. “I think we’re all just antsy and ready to play.”