A&M rugby Maroon holds off late Texas surge following dominant start

Continuing an in-state rivalry, No. 27 Texas A&M Maroon side overpowered the No. 73 Texas Longhorns 24-12 on Saturday, Oct. 18, during a warm, slightly cloudy afternoon match at Penberthy Rec Sports Complex.

The Maroon side shut out the Longhorns in the first half to take a 19-0 lead into the break. The second half was a different story as the Maroon side fended off a Longhorn rally.

After last year’s dominant 103-0 win against the Longhorns, the Maroon side looked to repeat as they fought hard in every scrum and executed tackles near the try line to establish a dominant physical presence in the first half.

Industrial distribution senior flanker Dylan Dominey opened the score in the first six minutes of the match for a 5-0 A&M lead. The Maroon side continued to play hard-nosed defense in the first half despite receiving a yellow card.

A player is given a yellow card as a result of repeated infractions or dangerous, foul play. The punishment of a yellow card is a 10-minute suspension, also known as the sin bin.

“Just being out there with the guys, and just fighting and being together, it means the world,” sport management junior outside center and wing Ian Linkerhof said.

After a few strong defensive stands, the Maroon side scored two more tries and both conversions to take a 19-0 lead into the break.

“We’re prideful,” Linkerhof said. “You know, we wanted to be scoreless today.”

For most of the second half, the Maroon side defense was undeniable as the Longhorns struggled to get the ball out of their own half. Despite the defensive dominance, the Maroon side offense struggled to continue the first-half pace, partially due to penalties.

“We have way too many penalties,” Linkerhof said. “This is an absurd amount that should not be allowed, and we’re better than this.”

The Longhorns rallied late to score two tries in the last four and a half minutes to make the score 19-12 for the Aggies. The first half of offensive success proved to be enough as the Maroon side executed defensive stops late in the match. The Maroon side powered in one final try during injury time to close the match out as the crowd and bench erupted with cheers.

The Maroon side will head to Sam Houston on Saturday, Oct. 25, for the last match of the regular season. The Grey side will follow suit. Check A&M Rugby’s official website for updates on dropkick times.