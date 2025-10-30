Careerabove https sph.uth.edu ad recruitment tamu
AMA advance to quarterfinals in walk-off wonder

AMA wins high-scoring affair 19-18
Lani Autrey, JOUR 359 Contributor
October 30, 2025
Aidan’s Tuff Team congratulates AMA on its win in the first round of playoffs in the Men’s Competitive Softball League at Penberthy Rec Sports Complex on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. Photo by Lani Autrey

With a 3-1 regular-season record and the No. 1 rank in its division AMA started its playoff run with a 19-18 overtime win over Aidan’s Tuff Team on Monday, Oct. 27, at Penberthy Rec Sports Complex.

Prior to the playoff victory, AMA and Aidan’s Tuff Team had met twice in the regular season. AMA won the first meeting 17-7, however Aidan’s Tuff Team claimed the season finale, 18-17.

The sides were neck-and-neck in the first inning, tied 4-4, until finance junior catcher Matthew Williams stepped up to the plate and hit a deep ball to center field. The outfielder dove couldn’t coral the ball in his mit, leading to an inside-the-park home run and a 6-4 AMA lead.

“It was awesome,” Williams said. “I didn’t know the ball dropped, so when I realized, I took off and was cruising from there. It was a lot of fun.”

The second and third innings were close as both teams added runs to the scoreboard, but AMA managed to carry its lead into the fourth inning, 10-9.

Construction science senior team captain Charlie Barker discussed how hard he fought while base running in order to keep AMA ahead.. 

“We needed the base runner there, so I knew I needed to hustle and get there,” Barker said. 

AMA collapsed in the fourth inning as Aidan’s Tuff Team rallied to take the lead, 15-13.

However, AMA refused to sit back, as it mounted a comeback in the bottom of the fifth thanks to accounting junior center fielder Zachary Darkoch, who hit a single to tie the game, 17-17. This heroic swing sent the game into extra innings.

“It felt good being able to do my part for the team, especially since it is my first year here,” Darkoch said.

Aidan’s Tuff Team started by scoring one run in the top of the sixth, taking a 18-17 lead into the bottom of the inning. The single run wasn’t enough to hold off, AMA as it scored a walk-off run to end the game, 19-18.

Construction science senior shortstop Bryce Haws discussed how much this game and the walk-off meant to him.

“The best part has to be coming back and walking it off on this great team we have played three times,” Haws said. “It feels good to get a great team win; everyone came together and clutched up.”

Agricultural economics senior Ryan Deleon, a member of AMA was in the stands and discussed his love for supporting his friends competing every week.

“It’s amazing seeing my brothers share their love and support for each other on and off the field,” Deleon said. “Even though I’m not on the field, I still feel like a member of the team by cheering them on in the stands.”

Following the narrow 19-18 win, AMA will face Sticks in the second round of playoffs on Wednesday, Nov. 5, at 9:45 p.m., at Penberthy Rec Sports Complex.

