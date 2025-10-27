Bringing it home: A&M women’s club soccer to host regional tournament

Undefeated in regular season play, A&M women’s club soccer will host the Region IV college club soccer tournament on Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 at Penberthy Rec Sports Complex. The Aggies are 6-0-1 going into the tournament, and will face the Texas Longhorns on Friday, Oct. 31, starting at 6 p.m on Field 1..

Coming off a 6-1 win over Texas Tech on Sunday, Oct. 19, A&M moved into postseason play ranked No. 2 in the Women’s Region IV Division of the Texas Collegiate Soccer League — Texas is ranked No. 1.

A&M was co-champions with LSU at the 2024 Regional National Intramural-Recreational Sports Association Tournament, which qualified them for nationals. Biomedical science senior and club president Rececca Rodriguez said winning regionals again would “mean everything” to the players.

“To be able to qualify for nationals again and have another chance of going further than we did last year – it would be great,” Rodriguez said.

According to Rodriguez, A&M has another great squad this year, now they just have to prove it on the field in the regional tournament.

“We have the ability to beat everybody we are playing against,” Rodriguez said.

Knowing it’s her last regionals, health senior center midfielder Anneliese Covarrubias said there are a lot of emotions surrounding this tournament. The team has made her college experience at A&M, and she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We don’t have many seniors,” Covarrubias said. “So whenever we go to regionals, we really have to go out there and work hard, and it takes a lot of motivation. And I think a lot of it is just underlying, like being a senior, and just having the knowledge of knowing that there isn’t another one.”

The team chemistry is different each year, and with that comes understanding the team dynamic, Covarrubias explained, adding that they can read each other – and the field – well.

“We go out there, and there may be some mishaps or mistakes that happen, but we never fail to turn around and put on the jets and fight to get where we wanna be,” Covarrubias said.

According to Covarrubias, as long as the team gives everything they have, whether on the sideline or on the field, they will conquer.

“We’re just here to have a good time,” Covarrubias said, “While simultaneously kicking some butt at soccer.”

The team feels confident going into regionals undefeated. “It only brings good vibes when we’re heading into regionals,” Covarrubias said.The eight women’s teams competing in the regional tournament are A&M, Texas, TCU, UTSA, Texas State, LSU, UNT and Baylor. Follow TamuWomensClubSoccer on Instagram for updates on admission and bracket play.