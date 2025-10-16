Brotherhood fuels AMA’s 22-14 win

AMA handed Aidan’s Tuff Team its second loss of the season Wednesday, Oct. 1 in a 22-14 comeback win on Field Three at Penberthy Rec Sports Complex during men’s competitive softball league play. Ranked No. 1 in its division, AMA is tied with six other teams for the top spot in the league, according to IMLeagues.

AMA managed only one hit in the first inning, leaving the runner stranded on base to end the first down 10-0. It started the second inning by adding three runs to the scoreboard before construction science junior pitcher Jeremiah Hooper took the mound to defend the plate. Hooper pitched a second-inning shutout past the swinging bats of Aidan’s Tuff Team.

“We had a rough first inning; we gave up 10 [runs] early,” Hooper said. “Coming into the game, I knew I had to do something. I had my defense behind me. So I just threw strikes, let the ball get over the plate, and let them work.”

AMA rallied in the third inning when every player secured at least one hit. Construction science senior team captain Charlie Barker hit an inside-the-park home run to score two runs and take the 12-10 lead. AMA closed out the third on top 16-10.

“It was a little embarrassing to be down that first inning, but it was a good feeling to get up in the lead,” Barker said.

In the fourth inning, Aidan’s Tuff Team finished strong with four runs but still fell short, as AMA continued to score in its final at-bat to close it out 22-14.

Now 2-0 for the season, agricultural economics senior shortstop Carson Hart said the team has plenty of room for improvement and can’t get too comfortable.

“I mean, 2-0 doesn’t mean anything,” Hart said. “That was an ugly win. We were allowing too many runs, and the bats could be better.”

Accounting junior left fielder Zachary Darkoch said the brotherhood that AMA brings to the field is what motivated the team not just to win, but to fight for each other.

“It’s a great feeling to be a part of the reason for a great comeback,” Darkoch said. “It comes from hitting, defending and even just encouraging your teammates in the best position possible. Everyone contributed to put us in the best position to win.”

AMA’s final regular-season game was a rematch of Aidan’s Tuff Team on Wednesday, Oct. 15, according to IMLeagues.