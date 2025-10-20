Get the brooms out: A&M club baseball sweeps Texas in weekend series

Texas A&M club baseball utterly dominated Texas all series long, 10-0 in Game 1, 11-1 in Game 2 and 15-5 in Game 3 combining for a total series score of 36-6 on Oct. 18 and 19, at Travis Fields at Midtown Park in Bryan.

A&M was defeated by Texas in last year’s series competing in Division I of the Gulf Coast South Conference of the National Club Baseball Association. Agribusiness senior coach Colby Dye said he knew coming into the tournament that his team was determined to come out on top and keep their 6-0 undefeated streak alive.

“The highlight was our pitching this game,” Dye said. “And they might have been deep in some counts sometimes, pitching too much and walking some guys, but putting up a zero and getting out of those jams is all we can ask for.”

In Game 1, the Aggies immediately took control in the first inning scoring five runs after several Longhorn pitchers struggled to find the strike zone. Walks helped A&M fill the bases, and Blinn engineering freshman infielder Bryce Baker hit a single that brought in two more runs. By the third inning, A&M added another run thanks to a hit from aerospace engineering graduate pitcher James Sattler to put A&M up 6-0.

Civil engineering senior pitcher Miguel Munoz led the Aggies on the mound, holding the Longhorns scoreless through three innings while striking out five batters. He only gave up two hits before subbing out for economics senior pitcher Markos Romo, who continued the shutout and allowed just one hit in two innings.

Sattler had three RBIs, while aerospace engineering junior catcher Ty Sloan and Dye each recorded two hits to seal the win, 10-0.

In Game 2, A&M once again quickly gained control with seven runs in the third inning while Texas scored only one run throughout the first four innings. An error by Texas and a single from economics senior outfielder Zane Councill added two more runs to cap off the big inning. Later at the plate, both meteorology junior first baseman Brandon Wegmann and Councill brought in two runs for an 11-1 Aggie win.

“After the first game, we were feeling confident as a team moving into the rest of the weekend,” Romo said. “We build confidence off of one another, and when my teammates are playing well, it motivates me to do the same.”

In the last game of the series, Texas quickly scored in the top of the first, but A&M immediately answered back, tying up the game, 1-1. Later on, biology sophomore C/OF Khris Kassner hit a double to drive in a run and Sloan grounded out to bring in another.

The game remained close until the fourth inning when A&M added two more runs thanks to business senior OF Grayson Thallman and manufacturing and mechanical engineering technology 1B Jake Thompson for a score of 4-2. In the fifth, the Aggies lit up the scoreboard with seven runs on just three hits, but their offense didn’t stop there, as A&M finished off Texas with a lopsided final score of 15-5.

A&M club baseball’s next game will see the Aggies travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for a series against the LSU Tigers on Nov. 8 and 9.