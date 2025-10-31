GoatZ secures men’s outdoor soccer mini-league playoff spot

Temperatures dropped into the low 50s on Wednesday night as ABB GoatZ handed Spaghetti Mafia its first loss of this season, a 5-4 win that secured a playoff spot and evened the season series between the teams. ABB GoatZ was ranked No. 2, and Spaghetti Mafia was ranked No. 1 entering the tie, but the rankings flipped after the Oct. 29 match.

The cool weather didn’t slow the players down as GoatZ entered the match looking for redemption after falling 3-2 to Mafia earlier in the season.

GoatZ started strong with controlled possession to slow the ball down, and Mafia was quick to err under pressure. Agribusiness junior team captain Nicky Terranova opened the scoring for GoatZ, and minutes later, business administration sophomore defender Ryan Martinez doubled the advantage for a 2-0 lead..

Terranova said the early goal helped to shake the cold temperatures and settle the team into a rhythm.

Mafia responded before halftime with a shot that sent the ball over the defense and into GoatZ’s net, whose defense held to end the half ahead 2-1.

Mafia scored on the opening kick of the second half to tie the match at 2.

“When they scored, we just had to regroup,” Martinez said. “We stayed calm and knew that the next goal had to be ours.”

Agribusiness junior midfielder Robbie Fraser braided the ball down the right side before squaring it to accounting senior forward Riley Amador for GoatZ’s first goal of the second half and a 3-2 lead. Shortly after his assist, Fraser scored to make it 4-2.

“Robbie had a good touch forward,” Amador said. “He saw me on the overlap and wasn’t selfish; he laid it off.”

The play highlighted GoatZ’s chemistry, with strict passes from Fraser and clear communication from the defense setting the tone for the remainder of the half.

Momentum was on GoatZ’s side until Mafia’s breakthrough in the final minutes, when it scored twice to make it 4-4. GoatZ’s defense held strong, and with seconds left, Martinez regained control of the match with a game-winning header for the 5-4 victory.

“I noticed on corners they always chilled back, so I saw Riley and made the run in, took it first time and found the back of the net,” Martinez said.

After the win, spirits were high among the players, and Terranova said GoatZ felt confident and ready for the playoffs.

The result moved GoatZ to 5-1-0, matching Mafia’s record at the top of the table. With the regular season complete, GoatZ will advance to the playoffs but must wait for official playoff opponents and scheduling information from IMLeagues.