Hadestown 800x200 V1
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.L.Advertising Promo
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.L.Advertising Promo
Hadestown 800x200 V1
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.L.Advertising Promo

No. 1 A&M club baseball to host No. 2 Texas, Colorado and Iowa

Four-game round-robin tournament kicks off Friday in Franklin
Megan McDonald, JOUR 359 Contributor
February 18, 2025
Photo by Hannah Harrison
Texas A&M pitcher Matthew Janak (8) throws a pitch during Texas A&M’s game against The University of Miami I at Travis Field on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

The No. 1 Texas A&M club baseball team will host No. 2 Texas along with Mid-America ranked teams Iowa and Colorado in a four-game series beginning at 4 p.m. on Feb. 21 at the Franklin Ranch Community Park in Franklin, Texas

Admission to all home games is free, with Game 2 scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday and Games 3 and 4 on Saturday at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively. A&M and Texas compete in the Gulf Coast South region of the National College Baseball Association, while Iowa is No. 2 in Mid-America North and Colorado is No. 2 in Mid-America West NCBA regions. The Aggies swept the University of Miami on Feb. 8-9 for the top NCBA ranking in non-conference standings. 

While A&M has experience against Texas, the playing style of the ranked Iowa and Colorado teams is unknown to the Aggies, explained coach and shortstop/second baseman Aaron Dickerson. It will come down to their experience to earn these next wins, but Dickerson is confident the Aggies are ready. 

“We have been playing baseball our whole lives,” Dickerson said. “We kind of know what to expect in a sense, and at the end of the day, we’re just playing baseball, and we will play to the best of our abilities.”

New players have been a net positive for the team, noted sophomore club president and pitcher/designated hitter Alex Reyes. After ending 2024 with an 11-1 record and a first-place conference finish, Reyes described the new recruits as adding positive reinforcement to the roster. 

“We picked up a bunch of new guys, so I’m excited to see how that continues to play out,” Reyes said. “We witnessed such good chemistry on the field and in our lineup this past series, so I’m excited to see how that plays out for us in this big, round-robin-styled tournament.” 

Civil engineering junior outfielder Ryan George explained the team’s mentality going into the series is “one game at a time.” 

“It doesn’t matter how good they are,” George said. “They could have a pitcher who throws 70-something, but all you can do is win one game at a time.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$1165
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Sports Contributions
Fetterman Archeryphoto Batt File 11 17 2022
Texas A&M archery to host USA Archery Indoor Nationals
Gaither Clubbbrecap02 09
A&M Club Baseball soars past Miami in home opener weekend series
Cwis1534 Enhanced Nr
New national No. 1 and personal best highlights A&M track and field’s performance at the Charlie Thomas Invitational
Russellseniornight (1)
Boiling mouthguards and washing binkies
Texas A&M Rec Center rock wall used by adaptive climbers and staff for the final Adaptive Climbing Clinic of the semester on Nov. 23.
Adaptive Climbing Clinics provide guided solutions to make rock climbing accessible for all
Texas A&amp;M sophomore Zach Munger fights to retain an early lead during the NCAA Cross Country South Central Regional at Dale Watts ’71 Cross Country Course on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.
Four Aggies earn South Central Region honors in final cross country meet of season
Donate to The Battalion
$1165
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal