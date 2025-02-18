No. 1 A&M club baseball to host No. 2 Texas, Colorado and Iowa

The No. 1 Texas A&M club baseball team will host No. 2 Texas along with Mid-America ranked teams Iowa and Colorado in a four-game series beginning at 4 p.m. on Feb. 21 at the Franklin Ranch Community Park in Franklin, Texas.

Admission to all home games is free, with Game 2 scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday and Games 3 and 4 on Saturday at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively. A&M and Texas compete in the Gulf Coast South region of the National College Baseball Association, while Iowa is No. 2 in Mid-America North and Colorado is No. 2 in Mid-America West NCBA regions. The Aggies swept the University of Miami on Feb. 8-9 for the top NCBA ranking in non-conference standings.

While A&M has experience against Texas, the playing style of the ranked Iowa and Colorado teams is unknown to the Aggies, explained coach and shortstop/second baseman Aaron Dickerson. It will come down to their experience to earn these next wins, but Dickerson is confident the Aggies are ready.

“We have been playing baseball our whole lives,” Dickerson said. “We kind of know what to expect in a sense, and at the end of the day, we’re just playing baseball, and we will play to the best of our abilities.”

New players have been a net positive for the team, noted sophomore club president and pitcher/designated hitter Alex Reyes. After ending 2024 with an 11-1 record and a first-place conference finish, Reyes described the new recruits as adding positive reinforcement to the roster.

“We picked up a bunch of new guys, so I’m excited to see how that continues to play out,” Reyes said. “We witnessed such good chemistry on the field and in our lineup this past series, so I’m excited to see how that plays out for us in this big, round-robin-styled tournament.”

Civil engineering junior outfielder Ryan George explained the team’s mentality going into the series is “one game at a time.”

“It doesn’t matter how good they are,” George said. “They could have a pitcher who throws 70-something, but all you can do is win one game at a time.”