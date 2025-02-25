Texas A&M men’s lacrosse falls to Texas in home opener

An impressive number of fans braved the 35-degree chill with wind gusts that reached 12 miles per hour on Feb. 21 for the Texas A&M men’s lacrosse home opener against Texas at the Penberthy Recreational Sports Complex. The Aggies fell 14-6 to the Longhorns in their second game of the 2025 season and are now 0-2 in the Lone Star Alliance D1 South Conference of the Men’s College Lacrosse Association.

The stands filled with fans moments before the start of the game, with late arrivals willing to squeeze into standing-room spots. The turnout was larger than it has been in the past, industrial distribution junior attacker Hunter Bock said.

“Just having everybody show up and show out when it’s 35 degrees out means a lot,” Bock said. “Obviously, we didn’t get the result that we wanted to, but I think the team played really well overall.”

The Maroon and White had a narrow 11-10 loss in the Feb. 8 season opener at TCU. On Friday night, the Aggies were able to keep things close against the Longhorns for the first three minutes of the first quarter. Texas had the first goal of the night, followed by A&M sports management junior midfielder Renzo Garone scoring the equalizer just minutes later.

The score stayed tied 1-1 for the next six minutes until Texas scored four straight goals. Aggie senior industrial distribution short-stick defensive midfielder Jake Johnston answered back to end the first quarter trailing, 5-2.

Texas held the lead for the rest of the night as there were plenty of angry yells when Texas scored twice more, alternated with cheers when the Aggies found the net twice in the second quarter.

With tension high, aerospace engineering senior midfielder Hunter Rogers and civil engineering senior midfielder Ben Salazar each scored for the Aggies to close out the second quarter 4-7 with the Longhorns in front.

“Last year, we didn’t really have that many fans even when it was hot, so to see everyone come out is a really good feeling,” finance sophomore defender Kaden Bender said. “Even with the result of the game, I was proud to play. I’m a proud Aggie.”

Texas scored four more goals as the chilly Aggie fans groaned in protest until finance junior attacker Bradley Mays shot the ball past the Texas goalie, closely followed by sports management senior attacker Ryan Squire finding the net to end the third quarter 6-11.

Texas scored three more goals to shut out the Maroon and White in the fourth quarter with a defensive effort that had managed to hold A&M in Texas territory most of the night.

A&M men’s lacrosse is scheduled to take on New Hampshire on Saturday, March 1 at 3:30 p.m. in the first of four consecutive weekly matches at Penberthy Recreational Sports Complex.