Texas A&M water ski glides into 2025 season.

Texas A&M water ski kicked off its spring season in the Polar Bear Classic showcase in Conroe last month. They competed against Texas, Texas State and LSU among other colleges in a non-scored kick-off for the season.

The event was just one of several the team has hosted this spring as they look to spread the word that A&M water ski is always looking for new members — no experience required — with a desire to learn event skiing and to make a splash.

“We’ve been working with youth programs to try to get some skiers out and try to hopefully make a solid team going forward,” land and property development grad student Alec Helzer said.

As president, Helzer believes the team is on pace to place in the top 10 of Division I at the upcoming National Competition later this year, but said that the group is also looking to grow the sport at A&M.

Since their founding in 1975, the team has competed in around seven tournaments each year against other colleges in the South Central Region. They last won a national title in Division II in 2022.

The Aggies wrapped up the 2024 season in October, placing 11th overall in Division I at the National Championship in Martindale.

There are A and B teams based on skill level, but with a roster full of seniors, club officials noted that they are always looking for new members of all levels and said the club provides everything a beginner would need to join.

A Rec Sports club, the Maroon and White compete in three event skiing, which includes slalom, trick and jump, through USA Water Ski and the National Collegiate Water Ski Association’sSouth Central Region.

Brandon Thomas, senior computer science major and treasurer, said the A team, which mainly contributes to the scores, has a few seniors expected to graduate after this semester.

“It’s gonna look like a whole new team next year,” Thomas said.

Nutrition sophomore Bethany Harkrider joined the team her first semester at A&M in fall of 2023. She had skied when she was younger and only learned about three-event skiing after joining the club.

“We’ve gotten a bunch of really good members just from being open with our recruitment and being willing to teach people how to ski, because it’s not an opportunity that a lot of people get,” Harkrider said.

There is no required experience to join, and the competitions consist of skiers of all skill levels. Helzer said the club likes to teach and develop new skiers. They have access to a great lake in College Station and a brand-new boat every year.

“We look for what we would call a ski baby, someone that grew up skiing on the water competing at these types of tournaments,” Helzer said. “But we also look for just anyone that enjoys to be out in the water.”

Helzer joined the team in 2020 and hadn’t competed in water ski competitions before college, but he now competes in all three events and was on A&M’s nationals team in 2024.

The team has practice almost everyday at Lords Lake in Iola, which is about 40 minutes from campus. Helzer explained that as long as a boat driver is out and they have a scheduled practice, people can go out and ski.

The team traveled for away tournaments five times throughout Texas and Louisiana in the 2024 season. Karissa Smith, a third-year law grad student, went with the team to the nationals tournament in Martindale this past year and competed.

“In the past we’ve traveled a little further to California,” Smith said. “We rent cars through the school. We haven’t had any plane travel recently, but I think that’s coming up.”

A&M water ski’s next event is the Fleur De Ski, hosted by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on April 12-13. To visit during practice events, students can join the “Potential Skiers” GroupMe at AggieWaterSki.com.

“It’s a great opportunity for everyone of all skill levels, and it gives people a great community,” Harkrider said.