Waterboys fall short in first round of playoffs

The Waterboys’ season came to an end on Wednesday, Oct. 22 after a 20-12 loss to Diggs in the first round of the Men’s Competitive Intramural Flag Football League Playoffs at Penberthy Rec Sports Complex.

Following their 14-6 win the previous week, the Waterboys entered the matchup looking to carry that same energy into their first playoff game.

“We just have to do what we did last week, come out of the gates with that same energy,” computer engineering junior quarterback Carson Springer said before the game.

The Waterboys started off strong on their opening drive. After a 10-yard catch by biomedical sciences junior Alex Pruitt, Springer proceeded to connect to another receiver on a 10-yard out route that turned into a 50-yard touchdown. A successful two-point conversion put the Waterboys ahead early in the first half, 8-0.

On Diggs’ first possession, the Waterboys’ defense dominated. Pruitt brought down an opposing receiver behind the line of scrimmage for an early tackle-for-loss. The Waterboys’ defense didn’t stop there, as they forced Diggs to turn the ball over on downs. However, the Waterboys failed to capitalize on their next possession, stalling out on the goal line after being stopped at the 1-yard line on fourth down.

Diggs responded on the following drive with a 20-yard screen pass followed quickly by a deep touchdown pass, cutting the Waterboys’ lead to 8-6 after a failed two-point conversion attempt. Later in the first half, Springer was intercepted, but the Waterboys held their ground on defense to carry an 8-6 lead into halftime.

“Make sure we communicate,” Pruitt said at halftime. “We can’t blow coverage against these guys, they’re too fast.”

Diggs opened the second half with two long passes that took them all the way down to the Waterboys’ 1-yard line. However, the Waterboys’ defense stood tall and forced a turnover on downs, driving the Diggs’ offense back after a sack. Both teams traded scoreless drives before Diggs finally capitalized with a deep touchdown pass on fourth down to take the lead, 12-8. Diggs then managed to convert their second two-point conversion attempt to widen their lead to 14-8, with just five minutes remaining in the second half.

The Waterboys’ offense failed to find the endzone on their next drive, eventually turning the ball over on downs. Diggs sealed the playoff victory with their third touchdown, increasing their lead, 20-8. The Waterboys added a late touchdown in the final minutes, but it wasn’t enough as the game ended in favor of Diggs, 20-12.

“The game just got away from us,” Waterboys finance junior Truman Reid said.

The Waterboys finished the 2025 season with a 1-2 regular season record, with a 20-12 loss in the first round of the playoffs.