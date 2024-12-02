Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com
Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com

Arts criticism has gone too far

Zoe Rich, Graphic DesignerDecember 2, 2024
Photo by Zoe Rich
Do art critics still do their jobs? Opinion writer Kaleb Blizzard argues that modern arts criticism often abandons insightful critique in favor of useless pretension and deliberate misunderstanding. (Graphic by Zoe Rich)
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$90
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Artwork
Img 8152
Tear down Heldenfelds
Manifesting the Dream
Manifesting the Dream
Guest Star on Mark Welsh's New Podcast
Guest Star on Mark Welsh's New Podcast
If you’re vaping in 2024, you’re a child. Opinion writer Joshua Abraham wants you to grow up and move on from vaping. (Graphic by Chi-Chi Zhang)
Cotton candy clouds
Have you become numb to the tragic and gruesome events you see online? Opinion writer Kaleb Blizzard argues that the acceptability of public recording, and the apathetic culture it enables, needs to come to a stop. (Graphic by Zoe Rich)
We are Big Brother
Have you heard of the pitch to build a tunnel under A&M’s campus? Opinion writer Kaleb Blizzard says it would be costly and wasteful when compared to other transit options. (Graphic by Ethan Mattson)
The Aggie Loop: A vision
About the Contributor
Zoe Rich
Zoe Rich, Graphic Designer
Zoe Rich is a sophomore visualization major from College Station, Texas. She joined The Battalion in August 2024 but has had a passion for art for as long as she can remember. After graduating from TAMU she is hoping to explore a career in graphic design.
Donate to The Battalion
$90
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal