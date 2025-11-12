20th Annual Empty Bowls event raises funds for Brazos Valley Food Bank

Mismatched bowls line every available surface as participants gather around warm servings of soup and fresh bread donated by local restaurants. Around them, young children and elderly community members alike peruse the handmade pottery, choosing their favorites from the 500 vibrant options available.

The 20th Annual Brazos Valley Empty Bowls event took place on Sunday, Nov. 9, at Blackwater Draw Brewing Co. Focused on lessening food insecurity in Brazos Valley, eight local pottery shops partnered with the Brazos Valley Food Bank to fundraise money for the local pantry.

“The empty bowl … is a symbol of the vast amount of people who have food insecurity in our community,” White Lotus Pottery owner and Co-Event Coordinator Amanda Bartel said. “We ourselves donate a lot of the bowls … and we have a huge selection of soups this year, which have been donated from restaurants from all over the community.”

One out of every five individuals faces food insecurity in Brazos Valley, with over 50% of them being children. However, through fundraisers such as the Empty Bowls event, the Brazos Valley Food Bank can provide community members with fresh produce, school pantry meals and even nutritious, take-home bundles through the Children’s BackPack Program.

“Our goal is to have a community event where we share a simple meal,” Bartel said. “The proceeds go to the Brazos Valley Food Bank to help decrease the number of folks in our community with food insecurity. … One bowl has the potential of … creating 40 meals … and with the economy as it is, the number of people with food insecurity is even higher.”

Co-Event Coordinator and U Paint-It co-founder Penny Woodcock-Bane emphasized the importance of community funding following the recent pause in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits due to a lack of federal funding, as she said food insecurity is projected to only get worse.

“Last year we raised close to $8,000,” Woodcock-Bane said. “And the nice thing about it is that … the food bank can really make that money go so far. So $20 for a bowl might not be a lot for somebody, but it’s hundreds of pounds of food that the food bank can then turn it into.”

The event’s history dates back to 1990, when Michigan high school art teacher John Hartom worked with his students to raise funds for a local food drive. Now, Empty Bowls events occur nationally, serving as local outreach events fighting against the wider food insecurity epidemic in the United States.

“Empty Bowls started with a school teacher in Michigan,” Brazos Valley Empty Bowls founder Greta Watkins said. “So I’d heard of it over the years, and … I knew a lot of potters in the area … and so I thought it would be fun. So I contacted a couple people … and we just decided to do it.”

Since then, the event has expanded from a few donated, homemade soup containers to having over 10 event sponsors and food donors support its cause, including BT Longhorn Steakhouse, Fish Daddy’s Grill House, MARFA Texas Kitchen, Los Cabos Mexican Grill, Must Be Heaven, Madden’s Casual Gourmet and more.

“It’s grown every year, and it’s certainly bigger than it’s ever been,” Watkins said. “It just really feels good to be able to give back to the community and support the food bank.”

Pottery shops in attendance included Joy Pottery, Bluebonnet Pottery & Gift Gallery and Doug Peck Studio, which each donated bowls and materials to the cause. This collaborative effort also incorporated the artistic creations of Cindy Gomez, the owner of Living Water Pottery Studio, who offered her time as a volunteer.

“We’ve donated bowls for 15 years,” Gomez said. “The money that we raise … goes to our local community. … So I encourage students in the studio to make bowls. We’re … a tight-knit artist community here, so if there’s a way I can help people, I’ll do it.”

Living Water Pottery employee Bonnie Garba spoke of her excitement in seeing her designs being chosen by participants, emphasizing how her art plays a small role in combating food scarcity.

“Giving back is important,” Garba said. “I used to be in the military, and sometimes members of the military … don’t even have enough money to get food stamps. So giving back to the community … is super important. All the restaurants donated all the food, everyone donated all their time for free, every single bowl, Cindy made with her clay in her studio. … It’s all for the community.”

Many folks in attendance have supported the event since its beginning in 2005 and were excited to see both old and new faces rally around the cause, according to Donna Hajash, who was there when the local fundraiser first began 20 years ago. Hajash spoke of her excitement regarding the new venue and the work that has been done to make it more accessible to everyone in the community.

“I’ve been attending year after year,” Hajash said, holding up her bowl. “It’s a great way to support the food bank. You get good food and you get these gorgeous bowls.”

Looking out at the participants smiling over their bowls, Co-Event Coordinator and Salamander Hands Pottery owner Carla Ponder spoke of the camaraderie the event brings as community members are brought together by a shared goal.

“I … just love to see people support it,” Watkins said. “Support the event, support the food bank, support their local parties and other artists. … Because there’s definitely a need for the food bank and the services they can offer. So if we can help, it’s our opportunity.”