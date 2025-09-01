‘A home away from home’: Bienvenidos a Aggieland helps Hispanic, Latinx students find community at A&M

Bringing together more than 30 affiliate organizations, Bienvenidos a Aggieland came to life with lively music, rich food and unforgettable cultural performances. Serving as a way to connect Aggies to the Hispanic community, the two-hour event was hosted on Aug. 28 by the Hispanic Presidents’ Council, otherwise known as HPC, at the Bethancourt Ballroom in the Memorial Student Center.

As an organization dedicated to amplifying the voices of the Hispanic and Latinx community, HPC advocates for better support of the Hispanic community at Texas A&M.

Visualization junior and HPC committee member Kaylee Duran explained how the event makes freshmen feel welcomed on campus and find their place in the wider tapestry of Aggieland.

“It’s a big festivity to share a lot of information with the Hispanic community,” Duran said. “To get that out there through … food, music, performance. … We just really want to make sure that these incoming freshmen just get a lot of the information and … feel more at home, more at ease with being a part of A&M.”

She noted how the event serves as a networking opportunity for students, as there are a variety of professional and social organizations tabling, each one tailored to a specific major or mission. Through their involvement, students form long-lasting connections in the fields necessary for their success.

“You meet so many different people,” Duran said. “You make … new connections and friends, and you … all come together as a big group and just support one another.”

Ari Granda, a nursing junior and the director of external affairs for the Hispanic Presidents’ Council, explained how the event not only provides new students with opportunities, but also affiliate organizations a chance to recruit members from a variety of backgrounds.

“It really can help you find your home away from home,” Granda said. “The reason I joined HPC … is because I came to Bienvenidos a Aggieland my freshman year and I was able to find an organization that really resonated with me. And so … it’s a really good opportunity for new Aggies or even returning Aggies who want to find a place to be able to explore and look at different organizations and … to form a community here.”

General engineering sophomore Emily Lopez explained how attending Bienvenidos a Aggieland led her to join the affiliate organization Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers: one of the many organizations focused on providing students with the skills and knowledge needed in their chosen field of study.

“Last year, I [went] to … Bienvenidos a Aggieland, and it was really interesting seeing the council organize the events and host other Hispanic boards,” Lopez said. “I joined the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, and … I thought it was really cool that they just have all these orgs come together …. bring awareness to all these Hispanic orgs and make this community where everyone’s just so welcomed.”

Lopez now serves as the marketing associate for HPC and has seen many students find their ‘home away from home’ through the event that she now helps advertise. Beyond the organizations that table, she emphasized the importance of the dance routines, music performances and rich food as a means of bringing people together and promoting a sense of loyalty amongst attendees.

“As a Hispanic or Latino student … I just had a hard time finding my community here because it’s so big,” Lopez said. “Bienvenidos a Aggieland has so many things, so many orgs there, anyone can find anything if they’re looking for something. It just goes back to finding your place in A&M.”