Aggie Royals, a sisterhood encouraging success

In the overfilled backyard of a College Station home last fall, girls donned in stylishly cut Aggie Royals T-shirts, hair ribbons and smiles welcomed a new crowd of Royals into their family. As Bigs and Littles met face to face for the first time, a celebration of the year ahead ensued, the entire night underlined by the message, “Welcome to Royals, welcome home.”

Aggie Royals is a women’s organization at Texas A&M that’s been welcoming girls into its sisterhood since 2014. With a focus on inspiring this generation’s female leaders through annual philanthropy and social events, Royals are now in the process of looking for their new members — commonly referred to as the Jewel Class of 2025, according to @aggieroyals on Instagram.

“We do not have a set number of girls we are looking to take, which is the beauty of it,” president and economics senior Kathleen Herlambang said. “We want to find the people that truly match the values of Aggie Royals.”

Applications were open from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 and closed at 5 p.m. Throughout that time, Royals bannered in the Academic Plaza, hosted informationals, held meet-and-greets and took every opportunity to share time with potential new members. Once applications were sorted, Aggie Royals began scheduling social and professional interviews pending invitation.

“When I was a [potential new member] I had so much fun going from event to event,” Herlambang said. “It never felt like I was going through a recruitment process but more like I was already hanging with my friends.”

This semester, Herlambang became the president of Aggie Royals after two years of membership. While Royals host many socials year-round, Herlambang’s favorite event was Mom’s Day 2024. The annual function welcomed Royals and their mothers to enjoy goat yoga, a coffee bar, a live band and local vendors.

“I loved being able to introduce my mom to the people I talk about constantly,” Herlambang said. “And she could see the love I am surrounded with on the daily.”

Royals host mixers and date parties throughout the year, in addition to Mom’s Day, Dad’s Day and an occasional family tailgate. Every week, Royals have one sisterhood event and one service event to ensure that the organization’s values are being upheld, third year member and marketing senior Halli Eagle said.

“Each semester, we have a certain amount of points to fulfill in sisterhood and service,” Eagle said. “With two events per week, it’s really easy to get those points done and enjoy extra time with your friends.”

The primary requirements for membership in Aggie Royals are a willingness to serve, desire to grow alongside other Royals and an embodiment of the three defining pillars of Aggie Royals: service, commitment and integrity.

“I think it’s worth noting that most women’s organizations’ pillars are centered around sisterhood,” Eagle said. “But what really stood out to me about Royals was their focus on building strong female leaders through the three pillars.”

Royals aim to inspire members through service and leadership opportunities in support of Soldiers’ Angels, their philanthropic, nonprofit partner. Soldiers’ Angels is a San Antonio-based 501(c)(3) that supports United States veterans, wounded warriors and deployed service members and families. Every year, Royals “adopt” a soldier through Soldiers’ Angels, allowing the girls to send them letters and care packages throughout the year.

“Last year, we adopted a deployed soldier and her daughter — who was living in Chicago while her mom was away — and we got to send care packages to both of them,” Eagle said. “It was so heartwarming to be able to send her toys around Christmastime and support her mother at the same time.”

For Royals’ annual philanthropy event,“Sing for Soldiers,” Royals host a karaoke night to raise funds for Soldiers’ Angels. Last year, Aggie Royals raised $12,375.

“I love how passionate each and every girl is about our philanthropy,” Herlambang said. “Being able to give back to the people who sacrifice so much for us brings a smile to my face.”

Herlambang attributes Aggie Royals and the girls she’s met along the way for her prolonged success at A&M. The genuine friendships and constant encouragement have made Royals her home away from home.

“Aggie Royals creates a community that fosters lifelong friendships and memories that we will one day tell our children,” Herlambang said. “Everyone that surrounds me is truly here to push me and uplift me on the daily.”

You can be yourself from the get-go, as inspiring members to embrace what they have to offer the world is what it means to be a Royal, according to Eagle.

“The girls in Aggie Royals are so authentic and genuine,” Eagle said. “I feel like every girl comes to events and just lets her guard down and can be herself without judgement.”