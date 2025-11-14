Aggieland algorithms: Caroline Dobbs’ path in social media

The first thing a viewer notices in a certain TikTok video is that it looks like someone is hanging from the ceiling. The viewer gets about two seconds to question it before they realize they’re overlooking an unmade bed with six stuffed animals on it, the biggest being a plush golden retriever.

Then, a brunette girl throws a bedsheet and comforter into place before reaching up and removing the viewer from their birds-eye view. A glance at the bottom of the video says it’s 6:32 a.m.

That girl is Caroline Dobbs ‘25 who has amassed 300,000 followers across platforms like Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Her content is varied, but many of her videos follow the ever-popular “Get Ready With Me” format, where she begins each video with the unique angle of making her bed.

“That just became my calling card,” Dobbs said. “Anytime anybody would come up to me on campus, they would be like: ‘Are you that girl that puts her phone on the ceiling?’”

At A&M, Dobbs’ content captured her daily life, striving to make viewers feel like they were spending time with her.

“Now, it’s all about the community, but I originally did viral video style content, nothing to show off my personality,” Dobbs said. “It was more just that I was in it for the views and the likes.”

This strategy steadily helped her gain a following of about 70,000 followers on TikTok, but one of those videos quickly gained a lot of attention.

“I did a video with my dad,” Dobbs said. “I, like, ripped his prosthetic arm off. That was, I think, the big one that kind of 180’d my account. I went from videos about me to videos about me and him.”

Published on July 14, 2022, that TikTok video now sits at 46 million views and 10.3 million likes. Dobbs’ follower count doubled as she continued to make content with her father. Seeing this growth, she decided to ride the wave.

“It made me want to start doing videos that weren’t just all about me,” Dobbs said. “I wanted to talk about my day, or about college, or my family. It was also such a crazy amount of followers that I gained, I felt like I needed to change my niche.”

That’s when she shifted to day-in-the-life content, showcasing her journey as a college student. She also took aim at growing her following on Instagram through reels. She got advice from a friend on where to start.

“Start a series and use the same format, same hashtags, every single time,” Dobbs said. “The algorithm starts to pick up on that. I really honed in on #TexasA&M, #CollegeStation, #Aggies, those kinds of things.”

Using these methods, Dobbs built her following on Instagram to 35,000 followers, and her reels were attracting anywhere from 25,000 to 500,000 views. As her college graduation grew closer, Dobbs found herself uncertain of her future on social media.

“I was honestly so scared,” Dobbs said. “I needed a brain break from social media, but it’s very hard as a content creator to keep your momentum if you just hard stop on your content.”

After graduating, Dobbs relaxed her uploading schedule briefly while moving out of her college house. She came out of it with a fresh mindset.

“I’m just gonna go with the flow, and if my audience feels like sharing some love, they’ll come back,” Dobbs said.

Part of her transition to post-college life included being hired on the partnerships team for Waterboy, an electrolyte company that sells hydration packets. Dobbs is able to use her experience in media to coordinate with influencers who are looking to work with Waterboy and promote their products.

“It’s a healthy balance,” Dobbs said. “It’s close enough to social media that I feel in the know, but at the same time, it’s removed enough from the content creation side that I don’t feel overwhelmed to come home and do my own content after being on social media all day.”

When she does make content, she displays the opportunities her new job has given her. She still keeps to her day-in-the-life format, only now she covers her outside life, trading studying seshes for New York Fashion Week, an event she worked for Waterboy in September.

“It was a lot of work and walking, and a lot of carrying this big suitcase with all of our product in it around the city, but it was a really good time,” Dobbs said.

This transition from college to the professional world led Dobbs to think about her role on social media and what direction she wants her career as an influencer to take.

“Social media opens a lot of really cool doors,” Dobbs said. “But I think I’m gonna just live it up in my 20s and see everything that I can accomplish. If people resonate with that, then I’ll just keep going with it.”