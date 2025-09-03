America’s VetDogs unveils new college puppy-raising program at A&M

Standing proudly in the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is a life-sized statue of Sully, a labrador that served the president in his last years of life. While this might seem like an insubstantial tribute, it symbolizes the partnership between veterans and America’s VetDogs — a historic nonprofit organization that provided Bush, as well as over 1,000 veterans and first responders, with service dogs.

This semester, America’s VetDogs is launching a new branch of its College Puppy Raising Program at Texas A&M and is now looking for college students to volunteer their time to help raise a service dog. After witnessing the success of college puppy-raising programs closer to the organization’s headquarters in New York, VetDogs was encouraged by A&M President Mark A. Welsh ⅠⅠⅠ to expand its operations to Aggieland.

Valerie Cramer, VetDogs’ director of strategic relationships, explained the history that makes the partnership with a military college so important. The organization was founded to assist veterans, and many service dogs have been awarded to Aggies who fought in combat.

“When we started out as the Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind, we were serving veterans who returned from World War ⅠⅠ,” Cramer said. “As time went on, we served civilians and veterans … then came the war [in Afghanistan] and we were serving amputees and those with traumatic injuries, so we broke off into the sister organization, America’s VetDogs.”

As the organization saw different kinds of afflictions in veterans and first responders, VetDogs continued diversifying the assistance its dogs could offer, initially introducing them to help amputees and later to assist with psychological conditions.

“We started focusing on the injuries people don’t see,” Cramer said. “Many veterans have hearing deficits because of their military service, so we started training hearing dogs. Now we train dogs to assist with PTSD, military sexual trauma and seizure-response dogs … we started to see all the areas we could train dogs to help mitigate people’s disabilities.”

To promote the new program, VetDogs hosted two informationals to showcase puppy raising to A&M students, drawing in over 170 interested students within two days. Biomedical sciences freshman Riley Hellenguard was one of the students who attended the event.

“My dad is a police officer in Dallas,” Hellenguard said. “It’s great knowing that a program like this exists, that is not just for veterans, but first responders that go through traumatic events. It’s even better knowing the cost is completely off of them, so you don’t have to pay thousands to get a service dog.”

After attending the informational, Hellenguard said she was highly interested in becoming a full-time puppy raiser as a way to serve others, and she felt called by her faith to undertake this commitment.

“It’s something enjoyable for the raiser, but it’s incredibly helpful for somebody else,” Hellenguard said. “As a Christian, I want to embody the act of Selfless Service, and I hope that someone else who may not have a relationship with God can experience hope and relief.”

Georgia Gaylor, a former college raiser turned full-time staff, showcased a puppy just beginning its training journey. While entertaining the rambunctious pup, she shared the benefits of becoming a puppy raiser for college students.

“I think that it really helps students find an outlet for the stress that college brings,” Gaylor said. “It gives them something to do outside of class and school and then it also gives them a community. … That alone is so impactful for their mental health and just overall lifting their spirits while in college.”

Unlike many other organizations, VetDogs train and supply service dogs at no charge to the handlers, while covering everything but the food for raisers. In addition, any housing accommodations and concerns can be assuaged since the dogs are protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

For students with busy schedules, there is also an option to co-raise a dog with a roommate or friend, or be a part-time “Puppy-Camper.”

“So typically, our pups are going to be placed with one primary handler,” Gaylor said. “…Our puppy raisers are committing to raising one puppy for the full year. They have the dog, essentially, every day, every hour of those days. Our puppy campers, on the other hand, are committing to short term opportunities … So I kind of compare them to a puppy sitter.”

Many students have no previous experience training a service dog or may not have raised a dog at all. This is no cause for concern, as there are few basic training tenets that VetDogs expect their puppy raisers to uphold.

“We ask our puppy raisers to focus on three key things,” Gaylor said. “The first one being socialization, the second one being busying or a relieving routine and then the third one being really reliable house manners. Those three things are really key pillars and what is gonna make an incredible assistance dog.”

After the puppy has been with the student for about 12-14 months, they are given back to VetDogs headquarters where they receive more specialized and technical training. There, VetDogs determines what kind of service dog they will be.

“Our guide dogs are going to be assisting those who are blind and visually impaired,” Gaylor said. “Our service dogs are going to be assisting veterans and first responders with a wide range of disabilities. … We place hearing dogs, we place dogs who help mitigate the symptoms of PTSD, mobility dogs as well as seizure response dogs.”

Since the beginning of its College Puppy Raising Program, VetDogs has seen how college students and their lifestyle often make the ideal raisers for excellent service and guide dogs. Thanks to the often crowded and fast-paced college environment, these dogs quickly become accustomed to handle many distractions.

“The pups are exposed to big crowds, scooters, buses, cars and they’re able to attend their puppy raiser’s college classes, which provides an opportunity for them to learn how to settle,” Gaylor said. “And then outside of that, the events that puppy raisers are going to … all provide really incredible socialization … the structure that the lifestyle brings and all the unique socialization opportunities make raising on a college campus a perfect setting to raise a puppy in.”

The impact these dogs make on their handler’s lives make every part of the process worth it. Throughout the dog’s working life, they not only serve to assist with someone’s disability but also act as companions that they can rely on.

“People who have received dogs from us have their entire family unit changed,” Cramer said. “We have people say, ‘I never knew I had the capacity to love again due to war and distrust’ and it opens their heart up again … many people live in the shadows, and they feel more confident and want to go places again because of the unconditional love from an animal.”