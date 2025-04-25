Annual Hullabaloom Festival to return April 26

This Saturday, the Gardens at Texas A&M will be hosting their annual Hullabloom Festival to celebrate the arrival of spring from 9-11:30 a.m. The Leach Teaching Garden’s seven acres will host activities and educational demonstrations. This year’s event will be centered around the life cycle of the butterfly, with the event culminating in a butterfly release at 11 a.m.

Last year, 300 butterflies were released, with this year’s event set to eclipse that number. Attendees have the opportunity to sign up to release a butterfly. The event aims to be family friendly, so the activities have been designed to entertain those of all ages.

Pollinators are an important feature of the festival. Crafting stations designed to teach attendees about the life cycle of butterflies will be set up. A research showcase by the Texas A&M Honey Bee Lab and the Brazos Valley Beekeepers Association will allow attendees to learn about bees.

A pop-up plant sale will be hosted by the Texas A&M Horticulture Society at the Mexican Heritage Garden. Visitors will also be able to enjoy the garden’s blooming plant life as they stroll through the gardens.

Refreshments will be available at the Teaching Gardens Pavilion, and live music will be provided by the Bryan-College Station Ukulele Club. A designated quiet zone will also be set up to accommodate those who may need a reduced sensory environment during the event. Free parking will be available in Lot 97 and Lot 100c.