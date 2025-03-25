Authenticity in the age of AI: New A&M course offers conversations on Artificial Intelligence

Recognizing the ongoing global integration of generative artificial intelligence in our communities, A&M professors Keagan Clark and Dr. Matthew Bizzell designed the course UGST 311: Authenticity in the Age of Generative AI to discuss the intersection between artificial intelligence and personal authenticity.

Tailored toward students interested in the use of generative AI as an assistive technology, the course discusses the diverse uses of AI across disciplines.

“UGST 311 isn’t just about AI,” Clark said. “It’s about understanding ourselves in a world where AI is increasingly shaping how we communicate, create and think.”

With a background in cognitive psychology and decision-making, Clark focuses on presenting an interdisciplinary approach to AI.

“Generative AI has just as much to do with language and psychology as it does coding and math,” Clark said. “And even more to do with philosophy and policy.”

Bringing an alternative perspective to the table, Bizzell’s background in teaching English at a collegiate level fosters critical engagement with the ethical implications of AI.

“I think people need to be prepared to know more about it,” Bizzell said. “To engage with it and see how it can be improved or reduced.”

While highlighting the positives of AI, Bizzell said it has nowhere near the creative capacities of humans, as it fails to imagine and create new ideas.

“I think [AI] could be useful for really time-sensitive things,” Bizzell said. “Solo writers, writing emails … but not necessarily [things] that people care about what they look like.”

Bizzell also mentioned that by providing the lower functions of these jobs, the developmental process towards attaining higher job functions is lost. These ethical dilemmas are openly questioned in the course, furthering insight into the role of artificial intelligence in everyday life.

“There is definitely a fine line between using it to help us and then letting it consume us,” molecular and cell biology sophomore Molly Gray said. “There’s a very, very fine line. And no one really knows what that fine line is because … AI is so new. Like how can you really know what it is? But I do think there’s a line there.”

As a student interested in pursuing a career in teaching or scientific research, Gray enrolled in UGST 311 to better understand the stigmatization of AI and how perpetuated stereotypes have created integration barriers in education and research.

“I think it’s just important … to know how to talk to people,” Gray said. “There’s just so much stigma around proper use of AI. And I really wanted to discuss that with people who were also interested in discussing that.”

Similarly, psychology freshman Lydia Kang said her desire to enroll in UGST 311 came from the likelihood of an AI-dependent future, as she wants to take initiative towards opening conversations about AI to ensure its successful integration into communities.

“If used properly and justifiably, AI can become one of the greatest assets we have in shaping a greater future,” Kang said.

Also focused on the integration of AI, honors management information systems freshman Benjamin McCaulley said artificial intelligence is expected to completely evolve his future workplace, including jarring effects on the cybersecurity job market.

“AI will be the next game changer,” McCaulley said. “Some jobs will become obsolete, unknown jobs will be created to solve problems faced with the use of AI.”

Discussions in the class demonstrated how the integration of AI is necessary, but not without safeguards. Amongst these restrictions was the need for better protection of copyright laws, as artificial intelligence has been known to take information without authorization to improve its pattern recognition skills.

“That’s the whole other concern … that these AI models are trained off of other people’s material that they don’t have the license for,” Bizzell said. “It is freely open on the internet, but at the same time, you can’t just copy anything.”

Clark added that the blueprint on what it means to be “ethical” when using AI is still undetermined.

“The jury is still out on what it means to use AI ethically,” Clark said. “The in-class discussions and follow-up questions always leave my brain processing until the next session … [where] I know we’ll dig up some challenging questions.”

Regardless, artificial intelligence is here to stay, whether it be replacing part of human jobs or influencing how humans interact with the market.

“In my time working with … generative AI, my biggest takeaway is that the purpose for using AI is very important,” Clark said. “AI can be a great time-saver for small tasks but can also pose a large liability if misused. The reason you’re using the AI is just as important as how you use it.”

His students said that the benefits of AI greatly outweigh the negatives. Kang mentioned that as it becomes fully integrated into our communities, classes like UGST 311 are vital.

“AI can be understood metaphorically as a lump of clay,” Kang said. “Depending on how we decide to understand, feel, and shape the ways in which we employ AI, we may either come out with a magnum opus, or we may end up uselessly dirtying our hands.”