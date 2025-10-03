Brazos Valley’s Pride Community Center, Aggie Allies remain vigilant in support of LGBTQ+ community

Around campus, little stickers may still cling to office windows and doors, displaying the rainbow-colored logo of Aggie Allies, a remnant from before the group was pushed off-campus.

In January 2024, Senate Bill 17, a piece of legislation aimed at preventing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at public universities in Texas, went into effect. The bill impacted the operations of many on-campus groups at Texas A&M by limiting or banning their on-campus presence, forcing certain events to be supported solely by student-run organizations.

One of the groups affected was Aggie Allies, an organization that primarily hosted training initiatives for staff members, other organizations and businesses that sought to educate and inform people about the LGBTQ+ community and how to act in allyship with those individuals.

Chris Bonner — the current president of Aggie Allies — explained that since the passage of SB 17, Aggie Allies transitioned its presence entirely off campus and has done so with the help of Pride Community Center, an organization which also promotes the acceptance of LGBTQ+ individuals and participates in community outreach and support groups across the Brazos Valley.

With state legislation such as the recently-approved anti-transgender laws House Bill 229 and House Bill 1106 continuing to affect underrepresented groups, the two organizations have found new ways to continue their operations legally.. Bonner detailed how SB 17 inspired him to join Aggie Allies and help facilitate change — even when LGBTQ+ rights were under attack.

“The thing that really motivated me to join Aggie Allies was, in fact, the SB 17 ruling,” Bonner said. “I thought, ‘This is an honorable organization that promotes values of respect and acceptance, and we’ve got to keep it alive.’”

According to Bonner, the organization was strongly opposed to SB 17, but wanted to continue their work even if they couldn’t reach A&M faculty, staff and students like they had previously. With no other choice, Bonner said they felt forced to expand upon their smaller presences in the Bryan-College Station area.

“We were never just a university organization,” Bonner said. “We trained police officers and social workers, but we had a perfectly happy home in the university, and SB 17 unfortunately shut that down and forced the organization off campus.”

Seeing that Aggie Allies needed a new venue to reach the community, members of the Pride Community Center stepped in, and the two groups became official partners. Amber Mastrobattista — the chairwoman of marketing and communications for the Pride Community Center — said SB 17 has impacted many on-campus services, leaving behind a vacuum that the center needed to fill.

“SB 17 halted any groups, such as Aggie Allies, from being on campus, they closed down the [A&M] Pride Center, and caused [A.P. Beutel Health Center] to not provide any gender-affirming care,” Mastrobattista said. “We at the pride center decided to see what we could to support a number of those initiatives. Some of them were being taken on by student organizations, but we wanted to help out and Aggie Allies was a great way to do that, so we are now their fiscal sponsor.”

Pride Community Center was founded in 2010 and achieved tax-exempt nonprofit status in 2016, which has allowed it to financially support itself — and now, Aggie Allies.

According to Mastrobattista, the organization has not been free of controversy since its founding. Every year it hosts Outtober Fest, a pride event in Downtown Bryan which had to be cancelled in 2017 due to threats— which also prevented further events the following year.

“We had to take a hiatus for a little bit around 2017 to 2018,” Mastrobattista said. “One of our events received too many threats for us to feel that it was safe to hold Outtober Fest … that’s one of our primary concerns because we do live in an area that’s very conservative.”

But even with ideological tensions, Bonner believes there is still a path to acceptance and allyship from people who are not part of the LGBTQ+ community. He said that one of the greatest barriers to progress is harmful legislation like SB 17.

“In my personal experience, people around here are pretty welcoming,” Bonner said. “There’s been quite a lot of progress that’s under threat due to legislation, and now we’ve got to double our efforts to preserve the progress we’ve made. We need to keep insisting on a visible presence of LGBTQ+ folks in the Brazos Valley, and while we certainly still have our struggles, I think it says a lot that before SB 17 came around, we had hundreds of people going to our trainings.”

According to Bonner and Mastrobattista, Aggie Allies and Pride Community Center have made efforts to make LGBTQ+ folks feel safe in the Brazos Valley. To do this, they have partnered with local businesses and churches to designate them as safe and accepting places, often handing out stickers and placards that show allyship.

Mastrobattista said they have seen a positive effect on people’s lives and have had a great impact on mending families that might’ve been at odds due to a lack of understanding and communication.

“Sometimes we get parents that are new,” Mastrobattista said. “Maybe their kids just let them know they are queer, or suspect they may be queer, and they don’t know how to approach the topic. Having events and outreach is incredibly important to those individuals because it gives them a place to start those conversations. A number of families are grateful for our work because we gave them the tools to connect with their children better.”

According to Mastrobattista, SB 17 proposed new challenges and a barrier to reaching students at Texas’ public universities, but through collaboration and community, these organizations have still managed to continue their work. She wanted to remind any Aggie that may feel rejected or hurt by such laws that there is still a community to be had.

“I know things, especially on-campus and in the state of Texas, politically seem bleak,” Mastrobattista said. “Something to remember is that we’ve seen this before. The more we band together and show that we are welcoming and friendly, people will see we’re not so different. Hopefully we can get back to a place where hatred is not a threat anymore, and people can embrace us with kindness and love again.”