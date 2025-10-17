Campus Voices

Campus carry confusion: Aggies discuss safety awareness

As of Sept. 10, there have been 24 college campus shootings and 23 shootings at K-12 schools in 2025. After Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a speech at Utah Valley University as part of The American Comeback Tour, eight Aggies were asked if they had considered what they would do in the event of an active shooter at Texas A&M.

All eight agreed that recent headlines have made them think about an active shooter scenario on campus.

“I’ve definitely thought about this, especially in light of the situation, and it makes me sick,” biomedical sciences senior Diana Almaguer said. “I have not heard a single professor or anybody really discuss this or so much as make a statement.”

General engineering sophomore Marc Schlaefer said he would check up on his friends if an active shooter was on campus, while business senior Elanah Sriram said discussions about the topic seemed to be “taboo.”

“I think it would be nice if people discussed it, but I haven’t checked if they’ve actually sent anything out, but I know none of my professors have mentioned it,” Sriram said. “People are scared to make a statement on it.”

A&M System’s policy does not allow anyone to openly carry firearms on campus, but individuals who have a state of Texas-issued license to carry are allowed to carry concealed handguns.

Three of the eight students said they thought the majority of Aggies on campus were aware of the campus carry rules.

“I think so, but I also think a lot of people haven’t thought about that at all, and just, like, go about their own, like, business,” education sophomore Presli Quinn said. “They don’t mind, like, thinking into that.”

Five Aggies said they didn’t know what rules applied to open and concealed-carry firearms on campus.

“I feel like a lot of people don’t even know, like, students are even allowed to have guns on campus, which I feel like is a huge safety risk,” psychology junior Victoria Aguero said. “[Because] what if you accidentally leave your dorm unlocked and someone comes in and takes it, and then it’s a bigger issue.”

To support safety awareness, the university uses Code Maroon — an emergency notification system — and has a page dedicated to active shooters on campus. Additionally, there are safety videos made by the University Police Department. One video is titled “Run. Hide. Fight. Surviving an Active Shooter Event,” in which the UPD acts out how to defend against an active shooter.

Seven students said they were unaware of active shooter protocols and resources, including ecology & conservation biology junior Molly Coad, who said she had never seen nor heard of the videos. Deanna Utz, a faculty member and the textbook department manager at A&M’s Barnes & Noble College, said she was happy to learn that resources are available to students.

Business senior Eliana Frankenfield noted that A&M administrators might want to make sure this kind of information actually reaches busy college students.

“I have no idea what the procedures are,” Frankenfield said. “It would be nice if this information were next to the mental health things and Title IX, just as a legal thing.”

Aguero said that to reach students, campus safety and active shooter information could be added to already existing classes, such as Hullabaloo U, through the Office for Student Success.

“I feel like since everybody takes their Hullabaloo classes, which I think is required for everyone, they could show the videos there just in case,” Aguero said. “Maybe even like a check-up, kind of like how professor evaluations are done every year. They could make it mandatory for freshman courses about violence awareness. It could even be a course on Canvas that students must complete so they know how to be safe.”