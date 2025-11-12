Elephant Walk: 100 years of reflection of time at A&M

As the sun sets on campus, thousands of Aggies gathered outside the Quad Arches, waiting to walk together one last time before graduation.

This tradition, known as Elephant Walk, is one of the longest-lasting traditions at Texas A&M. This year, it took place on Nov. 11 at 6:26 p.m. for the Class of 2026, as seniors marched through four iconic spots on campus. Elephant Walk is a way for seniors to reflect on their experiences and growth at A&M while acknowledging the end of their time at the university is near. This year’s Elephant Walk is particularly special because it marks the 100-year anniversary of the tradition.

They began at the Quad Arches, made their way to the YMCA building and Military Walk, then to Rudder Plaza and finally ended their march at Kyle Field. Along the way, the senior class heard speeches from notable people at A&M. The event began with a speech by the President of the Association of Former Students Porter Garner ‘79 at the Quad.

At Military Walk, members of the Muster Committee and Traditions Council spoke on Muster and Silver Taps and what it means to A&M, and five seniors who passed were honored as well. At Rudder Plaza, three guests attended for the seniors. The Royal Aces gave their first performance of the year, the Corps of Cadets Commander John Andruss spoke and Instructional Professor of physics Tatiana Erukhimova presented. The night ended at Kyle Field with the Yell Leaders having Yell Practice as well as a speech by the Senior Class President, Josh Sanders.

Elephant Walk emerged with the freshmen class of 1926 in 1922 in an attempt to encourage the A&M football team to get back on their feet after two losses. In 1941, Elephant Walk began to symbolize the accomplishments of the senior class,stating that their time as A&M students would soon be over.

“It’s a little bittersweet,” visualization senior Jenna Hight said. “The campus is a big deal because there’s so much and it has so much history and memories too. You think about your freshman year and you’re like, ‘Wow, this place used to be so big and I kind of know it like the back of my hand.’”

An event of this size requires volunteers, and animal science freshman Aubri Gillen signed up through her organizations:Fish Council and Class Councils.

The walk formation is divided into three sections: the trunk, body and tail. As a member of the trunk area, her job consisted of making sure the seniors were safe and not wandering on the road.

“I’m sure it’s very sentimental,” Gillen said. “I mean, I already have a lot of memories here, and I’m just a freshman, so I can’t imagine getting to walk back through and see everything after four years.”

The @tamu2026 Instagram account promoted Elephant Walk, according to biomedical sciences senior Gabe Bizi, who heard of the event through their posts.

“It’s pretty cool,” Bizi said. “I didn’t expect this many people to show up. I’ve never really heard of it until a few months ago, so seeing a bunch of crowds is actually really inspiring.”

Elephant Walk is focused on bringing seniors together one last time, having those who have lost contact find each other again before they graduate.

“I haven’t ran into anyone yet so far, but I’m super hyped to find the people that I’ve made connections with throughout A&M and seeing where they’ve kind of ended up,” chemical engineering senior Edward Chang said.

Agricultural development junior Aidan Semancik has volunteered at Elephant Walk for the past three years and has noticed a steady increase in the number of participants since then. He serves as the vice chair of membership for Class Councils.

“It seems like today there’s a lot more people than I’ve seen over the past few years,” Semancik said. “I think each year, we’ve seen more people come and more come out of in terms of performances, speakers and just overall involvement.”

For the second year, the Maroon Steel, a steel pan ensemble, performed at the event.. Psychology junior Maya Archer joined Maroon Steel the spring semester of her freshman year in order to honor her Trinidad and Tobago heritage.

“Getting to play again, it was really exciting because, yeah, we play in front of crowds, but this was a big, huge, huge crowd,” Archer said. “Seeing everyone listen, dance along, especially playing [the Aggie] War Hymn, and getting to hear everyone sing while we play, they get you really excited and hyped up. That’s the main reason why I’m here, getting to play with a bunch of people.”

Elephant Walk is one of the last traditions that seniors attend before they graduate.

“It’s a little bittersweet since I know college is coming to a close and that I probably won’t have a reason to come to College Station often afterwards, but it’s also really cool to be in a university where tradition’s a big thing,” biology senior Michelle Estrada said. “It’s just nice to have a way to celebrate my time here at the end of it.”