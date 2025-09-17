Fiestas Mexicanas brings culture, community to Downtown Bryan

Last weekend, the streets of Downtown Bryan were cleared to make way for the Fiestas Mexicanas parade and festival, bringing in a lively celebration of culture to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month. Locals, and even out-of-towners, lined the streets to watch floats, horses and members of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band march down Bryan Street.

The 30-year, annual event serves to commemorate talented Hispanic high school students from the Brazos Valley who have earned scholarships.

The festivity is a big draw for families and an opportunity for parents to bring their children to an environment where they can celebrate and connect with their culture. For Alejandra Colunga, a mother who brought her daughter to the parade for the first time, the event is just one of many ways her daughter can learn about her heritage.

“Because I’m Mexican, I really want her to experience our culture,” Colunga said. “Even though she wasn’t born there, I want her to know about where she comes from.”

Colunga has called Bryan home since she was a child and is grateful for the thriving Latino community that exists there. She loved growing up in the area, and hopes that the same will be true for her daughter.

“I love it here,” Colunga said. “I may have been born in Mexico, but I call this home now. I met my husband here, I had my daughter here, I have my career here. I really like living here and still being a part of my culture.”

Many attendees, both in and out of the parade, sported clothing or items that showcased their pride in their heritage. From folklorico dresses to soccer tees and Mexican flags, there was no shortage of spirit from 21st to 23rd Street.

Blanca Pinalez, a local businesswoman who runs the boutique Itza Bip on Main Street, has been a longtime partner of Fiestas Mexicanas and watched the event grow exponentially over the years.

“It’s amazing, every year something new gets added,” Pinalez said. “It’s never the same, and there are attendees not only from the Brazos area, but Navasota, Caldwell, Giddings, Brenham … And it’s growing because we all like sharing our culture.”

While the name of the organization and event is Fiestas Mexicanas, by no means is the celebration an exclusionary event. People from all backgrounds are welcome to be enraptured by the grand displays of unity on behalf of the Hispanic community.

“We have dancers, bands, local businesses but most importantly we have a variety of food,” Pinalez said. “Not only from Mexico, but from Guatemala, El Salvador … and other countries in South America. … We appreciate everyone embracing our culture, and everyone is welcome to come celebrate with us.”

While the original scholarship for Fiestas Mexicanas was founded by Emilio Lopez Sr. and Roy Lopez, the parade and festival were organized by Alma Villarreal, who has been in charge of the celebratory side of the event since its debut.

She started as a volunteer and board member of Fiestas Mexicanas, and later became the organizer for the event which commemorates Mexican Independence Day. She expressed the joy it gives her every year to see high achieving students of the community get their time in the spotlight and the life changing impact it has on their education.

“There is so much happiness the children get because of the scholarship,” Villarreal said. “These kids can continue with their higher education that they might not have had because of lack of funds.”

This year, the “king” scholarship winner is headed to Harvard, two are set for Princeton and the remaining winners are planning to attend Texas A&M. Over the years, the scholarship has not only allowed students to spread their wings, but return and give back to the community.

“We’ve had people we’ve helped who have graduated,” Villarreal said. “One of them is going to law school, another is an accountant around here. They come back because their family roots are here, and they’ll tell us, ‘Oh if you’re still doing this, my little brother is in high school and needs help.’”

Fiestas Mexicanas isn’t a typical scholarship event. It is a lively celebration of things important to hispanic culture, complete with vendors, food and music — an aspect that Villarreal hopes is kept alive all year long.

“It’s important to instill the culture in kids while they are growing up,” Villarreal said. “Have them learn the language and the traditions we have. Traditions are also important to A&M, and I think it’s important for people to know where they come from and involve their children.”

Villarreal noticed that some community members were fearful and weary because of the current political climate, especially in Texas. With increasing tensions, she explained that it’s important as ever to keep celebrating.

“Don’t be scared, and be who you are,” Villarreal said. “You can’t be something for someone else. You have your beliefs with how you grow up, and you can’t abandon them because someone says, ‘Oh you’re Mexican, you’re Black, you’re white, you’re Asian.’ To me, it shows you don’t believe in yourself, and that won’t get you very far.”