The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Apc tx.ag peerconnect
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Apc tx.ag peerconnect
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Apc tx.ag peerconnect

Finding calm in the core: Pilates takes hold at A&M

Students, instructors turn to Pilates for strength, community
Lakshya Vannala, Life & Arts Writer
November 7, 2025
Photo by Corby Maupin
Kinesiology and Sport Management Professor Katy Hanik gives instruction to students in the Physical Education Activity Program Building on Wednesday, Oct. 22 2025. (Corby Maupin/The Battalion)

Amidst campus life brimmed with deadlines, lectures and the clanking of gym weights, some students lean toward a more mindful exercise alternative: Pilates. 

Pilates isn’t simply a low-impact workout, but instead an opportunity to cultivate body and mind awareness, manage stress and become an outlet for healing from pain or injury, said Physical Education Activity Program, or PEAP, instructional assistant professor Katy Hanik said. According to Hanik, this sense of relief is exactly what she sees within her Pilates classes. 

“We are so overstimulated in our lives everywhere,” Hanik said. “I mean, we go to the grocery store and there’s music blasting. I think it’s a beautiful thing to come into the studio and to leave those things out the door and just be able to focus in and be with yourself.”

At Piranha Cycle + Pilates, a Pilates studio in Bryan, the room hums with determination as students take their place on the reformers. Instructor and business senior Angelica Cavazos said that Pilates feels distinct from the intensity of a gym environment.

“I just love that it’s very intimate,” Cavazos said. “Like the slowness, the tempo, the instructor instructing. … It’s like therapy to me, honestly.”

She also noted how lessons learned while doing Pilates have carried over into her strength training background in the gym. 

“I even see myself doing it in the gym … being very patient and mindful with your movement really reflects onto a lot more than people think,” Cavazos said.

For psychology graduate student Diya Dharmendran, taking classes at Piranha Cycle + Pilates has become a grounding practice that helps her navigate chronic pain and stay present in her body. 

“I live with chronic pain, and so, lifting weights [in the gym] and stuff was always kind of tricky, because I would always injure,” Dharmendran said. 

Pilates, she further explained, allows her to strengthen her body safely. It offers a welcoming environment where she could do the exercises at her own pace.

“What I really liked about it was [the] low impact on my joints … which was really nice, because they start you off with something light,” Dharmendran said. 

According to agricultural economics sophomore and pilates instructor Jalyn Arnold, doing Pilates has improved how she manages stress and creates routine.

“Now that I know my body, when I get stressed out, I’m like, ‘Okay, I’ll go for a walk, or go do something to take your mind off that stress’ … that helps me a lot in everyday life,” Arnold said.

Cavazos also said Pilates has bolstered her mental endurance as a student. 

“If I ever get slumped with school and everything, I’m like, ‘Okay, signing up for this [Pilates] class right now,’” Cavazos said. “Other than it being an outlet, like I said, it’s just kind of made me become more resilient in a way with everything.”

Over in the PEAP Building, the room quiets into steady breathing as students settle into warmup sets. Hanik focuses on emphasizing Pilates’ therapeutic benefits during classes, showing students how to engage their core and reduce injury risk.

“I had a student tell me they were changing a light bulb on a ladder and [felt] really secure in their thinking of, ‘Okay, I need to hold my core strong,’ or, ‘How am I reaching?’” Hanik said. “They were just feeling more in control of their body while doing everyday tasks.”

Hanik also prioritizes understanding the purpose behind the movement.

“My goal is to teach the students how to do it with the best quality,” Hanik explained. “We really want students to know the why behind the alignments.”

Having both taken and taught several Pilates classes, Arnold recognizes that it can be difficult to motivate yourself; however she believes that commitment, not perfection, is what keeps students progressing.

“You always feel 10 times better after that workout,” Arnold said. “So the hardest part is just to get yourself to go there. That’s what we tell all of our newbies. Like, you’ve already done the hardest part. The hardest part is showing up.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$6180
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Features
20251104 DW Gallery round table discussion JK
A&M Dallas Women’s Gallery Project revives lost history
dsc2552
Playing for Hunter: Tribute wrapped in touchdowns
mg 5346
Decades later, Corps’ Halloween tradition continues to build community
202510 17 beadedblondes longk
Aggie sisters co-found Beaded Blondes for family, female success
Aggie pistol team
A&M’s pistol club competes in Olympic-style shooting
Marathon runnners
359 miles in 3 months for 2 Aggies toward NYC Marathon
More in Life & Arts
Lgcl0708
‘I’m ready to see some good drag’: Draggieland returns with auditions kicking off 2026 season
A wide variety of bagels at 4 brothers ny bagels on 01nov2025.
Big Apple bites: 4 Brothers NY Bagels opens in Century Square
Delosmuertos
Aggies celebrate loved ones for Día de los Muertos
Size4 622383
Pets dress up for Aggieland Humane Society’s costume contest
Ghost walk
Night with hidden haunts of Downtown Bryan
Salgador bryansongwriter festival2&3 4
Inaugural Songwriter Festival strikes Downtown Bryan
Donate to The Battalion
$6180
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal