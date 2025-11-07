Finding calm in the core: Pilates takes hold at A&M

Amidst campus life brimmed with deadlines, lectures and the clanking of gym weights, some students lean toward a more mindful exercise alternative: Pilates.

Pilates isn’t simply a low-impact workout, but instead an opportunity to cultivate body and mind awareness, manage stress and become an outlet for healing from pain or injury, said Physical Education Activity Program, or PEAP, instructional assistant professor Katy Hanik said. According to Hanik, this sense of relief is exactly what she sees within her Pilates classes.

“We are so overstimulated in our lives everywhere,” Hanik said. “I mean, we go to the grocery store and there’s music blasting. I think it’s a beautiful thing to come into the studio and to leave those things out the door and just be able to focus in and be with yourself.”

At Piranha Cycle + Pilates, a Pilates studio in Bryan, the room hums with determination as students take their place on the reformers. Instructor and business senior Angelica Cavazos said that Pilates feels distinct from the intensity of a gym environment.

“I just love that it’s very intimate,” Cavazos said. “Like the slowness, the tempo, the instructor instructing. … It’s like therapy to me, honestly.”

She also noted how lessons learned while doing Pilates have carried over into her strength training background in the gym.

“I even see myself doing it in the gym … being very patient and mindful with your movement really reflects onto a lot more than people think,” Cavazos said.

For psychology graduate student Diya Dharmendran, taking classes at Piranha Cycle + Pilates has become a grounding practice that helps her navigate chronic pain and stay present in her body.

“I live with chronic pain, and so, lifting weights [in the gym] and stuff was always kind of tricky, because I would always injure,” Dharmendran said.

Pilates, she further explained, allows her to strengthen her body safely. It offers a welcoming environment where she could do the exercises at her own pace.

“What I really liked about it was [the] low impact on my joints … which was really nice, because they start you off with something light,” Dharmendran said.

According to agricultural economics sophomore and pilates instructor Jalyn Arnold, doing Pilates has improved how she manages stress and creates routine.

“Now that I know my body, when I get stressed out, I’m like, ‘Okay, I’ll go for a walk, or go do something to take your mind off that stress’ … that helps me a lot in everyday life,” Arnold said.

Cavazos also said Pilates has bolstered her mental endurance as a student.

“If I ever get slumped with school and everything, I’m like, ‘Okay, signing up for this [Pilates] class right now,’” Cavazos said. “Other than it being an outlet, like I said, it’s just kind of made me become more resilient in a way with everything.”

Over in the PEAP Building, the room quiets into steady breathing as students settle into warmup sets. Hanik focuses on emphasizing Pilates’ therapeutic benefits during classes, showing students how to engage their core and reduce injury risk.

“I had a student tell me they were changing a light bulb on a ladder and [felt] really secure in their thinking of, ‘Okay, I need to hold my core strong,’ or, ‘How am I reaching?’” Hanik said. “They were just feeling more in control of their body while doing everyday tasks.”

Hanik also prioritizes understanding the purpose behind the movement.

“My goal is to teach the students how to do it with the best quality,” Hanik explained. “We really want students to know the why behind the alignments.”

Having both taken and taught several Pilates classes, Arnold recognizes that it can be difficult to motivate yourself; however she believes that commitment, not perfection, is what keeps students progressing.

“You always feel 10 times better after that workout,” Arnold said. “So the hardest part is just to get yourself to go there. That’s what we tell all of our newbies. Like, you’ve already done the hardest part. The hardest part is showing up.