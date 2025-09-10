Fresh, local and lively: Midtown Park Farmers’ Market

More than 30 vendors unfurled their tents and tables at Bryan’s Midtown Park on Saturday, Sept. 6, marking the start of the first Saturday market since its move from historic Downtown Bryan. Under the summer skies filled with the scent of fresh herbs and the hum of neighbors weaving through rows of color and craft, the market was open from 8 a.m. until noon.

But what filled the air was more than commerce — each vendor brought not only goods, but the passions that shaped them: breads baked with patience, produce nurtured with care and art born of late-night inspiration. The customers, too, offered more than their wallets; they came with loyalty forged over seasons past, a warm familiarity that made every exchange feel like greeting an old friend.

Pauline Melgoza ’93 has been coming to Bryan Farmers’ Market for eight years to sell her pottery at Wixon Valley Goods & The Shape of Clay Hut.

“My daughters started pottery when they were in elementary school and middle school, and my house was filled with pottery, we couldn’t give it away anymore,” Melgoza said. “And they said, ‘You know if we join the Farmers’ Market we can sell them.’ That was our anchor. When they grew up, I took over and started making pottery.”

Melgoza also said her oldest daughter designs the pottery when it comes to colors and shapes. The colors come from different countries including China, Australia, Canada and Japan. She buys her glaze from Austin and works on making pottery on weekends as she works full-time at Texas A&M.

For 59 years, Chuck and Linda Albretsht have shared not only a last name, but a life together. For the past 22 years, they’ve also shared a business: Cinnamon Roasted Nuts.

“We roast them all ourselves,” Chuck said. “We have a lot of customers we see on a regular basis. They come for our bestselling product: cinnamon roasted pecans, almonds and cashews.”

Chuck said their family and friends have motivated them to come to the Farmers’ Market every Saturday for the last five years. Linda also mentioned that she has a knack for making new friends in the market.

Shawn Lakey with Cap Culture mushrooms said he is the sole proprietor of his business, and he enjoys weekends conducting business on different farmers’ markets in Texas.

“I grow my mushrooms at my house in Magnolia,” Lakey said. “My first Farmers’ Market was last week, I plan on coming back every week ‘till they kick me out.”

Lakey recalls first tending mushrooms as a hobby back in Montana. When he moved to Texas, the pastime sprouted into something more: a business. For the past five years, off and on, he has been cultivating mushrooms with both curiosity and care.

Natalie Verboom and her mom were happy to share their experience as patrons of the market.

“My mom and I’ve been coming here for 13 years,” Verboom said. “I kinda like the one in downtown because I like to get coffee after and there’s just a lot of local shops I enjoy going to.”

Verboom said she usually buys flowers, raw milk and kombucha every week from the market. She also mentioned how coming to the Saturday farmers’ market has become a family tradition, one shared with her mother and daughter.

Nicole Green and her daughters, Sierra Green and Savana Green, have their own tent for their business Treasures from the Earth, where they sell crystals and crochet work. They said that they’ve been in business for 15 years as a cottage industry outfit.

“My quartz crystals that we hand-dig in Arkansas, that’s one of our bestsellers,” Nicole said. “And my daughter’s crochets are also bestsellers — that’s what we are, we are crystal diggers, we dig our crystals out of the ground in Arkansas.”

Nicole said she enjoyed meeting visitors at the market.

“I am excited to meet new people here at Midtown Park every Saturday,” Nicole said. “I love sharing stories more than anything with my customers.”