‘Giving people their second first steps’

Just days before 12-year-old Miles Platt launched his annual birthday fundraiser, he received the heartbreaking news that his insurance company had denied his appeal for a long-overdue prosthetic arm — meaning his family would have to pay $24,000 out- of- pocket.

With a servant’s heart, it was only natural that Miles refused to ask for donations. Instead, he sold pies and crème brûlées in an attempt to raise money for the prosthesis. However, the Platt family found themselves at a standstill with $17,000 left to go.

That was until they received a call — Aggies for Limbs, a student organization at Texas A&M, was going to fundraise the remaining costs of the prosthesis. Angela Platt, Miles’ mom, surprised her son with the life-changing news just in time for his birthday.

“It was on my birthday, and I got a letter,” Miles said. “It said I was going to get the arm, and I had to reread it several times. I was like, ‘Wait? What? Really?’”

Though Miles was born missing part of his arm, he never let that stop him. He dreamed bigger than most kids and, with a knack for cooking, landed a spot on MasterChef Junior, proving to the world that he was just as capable as anyone else.

“In his interview [for MasterChef Junior], he was asked, ‘Isn’t it so cool you get to represent people with limb differences?’” Angela said. “And his response was, ‘Yes, it actually matters more for everyone else who doesn’t. It’s for everyone else who tries to put those doubts on you.’… He lives boldly. He made cross country this week, plays tuba, does ninja warrior and basketball.”

Miles’ busy lifestyle often puts a strain on the right side of his body, increasing the likelihood of him getting overuse syndrome, a common condition in people with limb differences.

With the support of his parents, he applied for a Hero prosthetic arm that would allow him to continue achieving his goals. However, his insurance company viewed the prosthesis as “experimental”; that’s where Aggies for Limbs stepped in, raising the difference not covered by insurance so that Miles could receive his prosthesis.

“You’re never too young to make a difference,” Angela said. “We’re thankful that a bunch of college kids got together and made a huge difference for us.”

Miles is one of the “angels” Aggies for Limbs has fundraised for. Founded in 2016 by Ashton Marsh ‘16 to support her nonprofit organization, Ashton’s Angels, Marsh aimed to make a difference in the lives of those with limb differences.

“All of my friends were on board with it, ran with it and started it, leading to what it is today,” Marsh said. “There’s been different leaders throughout the years. It changes, but it has been the neatest thing to watch grow. We have so many people who join our organization and just seeing their hearts and their drive and their love for other people is just so inspiring.”

At four years old, Marsh was involved in a lawn mower accident that resulted in her losing part of her left foot. Throughout her life, she often encountered people who were in need of prosthesis but couldn’t afford it. In her senior year at A&M, Marsh knew Ashton’s Angels could use more support and A&M, a service-centered university, was the perfect place to raise that support.

“I knew they [students] would be interested from a service aspect,” Marsh said. “But then to see all of these students come together with each of their gifts and pour that into the organization has been really cool.”

Today, Aggies for Limbs has given nine angels a prosthesis. Every angel has a unique story, like Miles, and the organization thrives through the relationships they develop with their angels. For chemical engineering senior and president Emma Nixon, watching Miles receive his arm was an awe-inspiring and rewarding experience.

“It’s just so inspiring how a kid can go through something that other kids and even adults never experience and he still wants to give back to other people,” Nixon said. “He still is very faithful in humanity and just wanting to help other people.”

Every year, Aggies for Limbs adopts a new angel and organizes fundraisers and events to raise their goal of $5,000 each semester. It hosts a 5K in the fall and organizes events ranging from carnivals to bingo bashes in the spring — all with a unified goal of raising more money and growing the organization.

“We just want it to grow more so that the cause spreads more and just to help as many people as we can,” biomedical engineering senior and vice president Sherihan Jaouhari said. ”We’ve raised the most amount of money that we can with the small org. We can’t even imagine what it could be with twice the size.”

With five committees focused on various fundraising, service and social events, Aggies for Limbs welcomes all students to support their cause and spread awareness of the substantial cost and vital need for prosthetic limbs.

“We’re all having a lot of fun,” Nixon said. “At the core of it, we’re trying to help these people, and we are giving people their second first steps.”

As the organization approaches its 10-year anniversary, Marsh couldn’t be more proud with how far the group has come. The momentum isn’t stopping anytime soon, and Aggies for Limbs is going to continue changing lives, Marsh said.

“Every single dollar is such a blessing, because every single dollar is just impacting the life of one of our angels to be able to receive the prosthesis,” Marsh said. “All of these students have busy lives they’re trying to focus on, but then for them to pour their heart and everything into the organization to help other people just makes me really happy.”