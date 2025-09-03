Global tastes in Bryan-College Station

Three grocery stores — Spice World Market, Aggieland African Store and The Farm Patch — allow homesick students to shop for the flavors of home.

A five-minute drive from campus, Mini Mart has been serving Aggies since 1996. General engineering freshman and store social media manager Ahyaan Dhuka said that Mini Mart primarily caters to Indian students.

His parents, who first came to College Station in the early 2000s, bought the store years ago and have expanded their offerings by opening Spice World Market in 2021. The sister store is nine times larger than the Mini Mart and sells Mediterranean staples in addition to Indian food. The store offers a wide selection of produce, dried goods, frozen meals, Halal meats and snacks.

“It’s enjoyable to watch all the new students that come into town, meet them, get to know them,” Dhuka said. “They always tell us what’s happening in their life, so it’s nice to hear from them.”

Aggieland African Grocery Store, another cultural grocery store, serves the community’s African population. Previously known as JS International African Foods, owner Jacob Walls changed the name to Aggieland African Grocery Store with his recent acquisition of Aggieland Cab, the oldest taxicab service in the Bryan-College Station area. Walls hopes to continue providing rides ranging from as close as the Easterwood airport to as far as the Houston area.

Walls first came to the United States from Nigeria 22 years ago to attend school in Houston. When his job as a petroleum technician brought him to College Station in 2010, Walls and his wife fell in love with the then-quiet town. However, there was one predominant issue with their new area.

“There’s no way to get food here,” Walls said. “We moved out here, and then later on … I just opened a grocery store. I’ve been here since.”

Before opening the store, Walls would have to drive as far as Houston or Dallas to purchase staple items such as ofada rice, yams and bitter kola. Now all sorts of African products can be found on the store’s shelves, including spices, canned goods, beverages, toiletries and clothes.

“Africa is a big continent,” Walls said. “They have people from different places — from Ghana, Nigeria and Ethiopia — all of them come over here to get food.”

His regulars include both students and professors, and he has even had parents from as far as England purchase groceries for their kids to pick up. Walls receives these payments on a monthly basis, and will sometimes go as far as to drop off their purchases to students in the area.

In 1974, the Scarmardo family decided to open The Farm Patch out of a need for fresh produce in the Bryan-College Station area. Next in line to own the store, Mark Scarmardo Jr. said that when they first started, the store wasn’t as large as it is today, nor did it offer as much.

“We opened in 1974,” Scarmardo said. “My dad tells stories; he would go to San Antonio with a horse trailer in the middle of the night and pick up produce off the market there and bring it back and sell it that next day.”

Since then, The Farm Patch has expanded to include a garden center and an import room. The import room houses the store’s imported products — food from all over the world can be found there, including many Southwest Asian and North African staples. It also houses ingredients necessary to make Scarmardo’s favorite dish: his mother’s spaghetti. With the family originally hailing from Italy, the spaghetti is made with pasta from their import room and includes hard-boiled eggs as part of a Sicilian culinary tradition.

“With A&M being so close and all the people that come from around the world to A&M — Middle East, Asia — we bring in stuff,” Scarmardo said. “There’s a market for it here, and there’s not many places that sell that stuff.”

The store has regulars, with many shopping at the store since its doors first opened. Student organizations at A&M have even held social events introducing the store to their members, including the Muslim Student Association. Scarmardo said they also love seeing new faces, a common occurrence every year with new students coming in.

“If the customer’s happy,” Scarmardo said. “That’s what it’s all about.”