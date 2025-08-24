‘He’s a mentor to people’: One student’s journey from rejection to exotic veterinary medicine

Riding on a bus in the Dominican Republic, his thoughts began to race when he saw an email from the vet school. As he slowly navigated to his inbox, his heart dropped.

For veterinary graduate student Austin Warren, his undergraduate years were no easy feat. After graduation, Warren solely applied to Texas A&M’s vet school and was unfortunately rejected — a shock that fueled his determination.

“I knew it was an uphill battle, but I always had this confidence that I’m always going to get in, so I was shocked whenever I didn’t,” Warren said. “That pivoted me and helped ignite a fire under me to keep going. I didn’t take it personally. I just knew I needed to be better.”

Graduate student Austin Warren hits the straightaway in the men’s 400m.

All hope was lost until a friend suggested Warren apply for the FIGS’ New Icons Grant Scholarship, a medical apparel company awarding medical students financial aid. After submitting a short video explaining his current situation, passion and need for assistance, he received the much-needed call announcing him the winner of $50,000 — one of five across the nation.

“That scholarship alone changed everything for me,” Warren said. “It gave me notoriety around A&M. It put my name out there, and it really propelled my journey. It really helped connect me with people that would eventually help me get into vet school, and it all started with winning that scholarship.”

After beginning a master’s program to leverage more opportunities and gain more experience, and with the help of his faculty mentor and clinical associate professor Alice Blue-McLendon, Warren was accepted into A&M’s vet school.

“Getting into vet school is one of the hardest things,” Warren said. “One rejection is not going to deter you. I always tell people to embrace the losses and embrace the failures, because it’ll actually provide more growth than you can ever think.”

Now with the financial means and additional experience, Warren started vet school off with momentum, all the while serving as an ambassador for FIGS.

“FIGS believed in me, they believed in my journey, and they believed in my story, so I needed to start believing in myself and kick things in high gear,” Warren said. “The scholarship gave me that confidence.”

During his time in vet school, Warren has volunteered at the Winner Carter Wildlife Center, provided care to animals at the Aggieland Safari, studied abroad in South Africa through the vet program and most recently completed an externship at the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Blue-McLendon mentored Warren during his study abroad and time volunteering at the wildlife center, noting his exceptional work ethic and intelligence while being personable.

“By virtue of who he is, he’s a mentor to people,” Blue-McLendon said. “He finished his master’s degree, got into vet school, is a fourth-year vet student and will finish in 2026. If that’s not growth, I don’t know what is.”

In a profession where less than 2% of practitioners are Black, Warren is breaking barriers in the field. As one of two male Black students across all classes in the college of veterinary medicine, he is paving the way for the future — inspiring those around him to pursue their dreams.

Warren served as the vice president of the National Association for Black Veterinarians, a chapter that was established at A&M in 2024 by Alex Butler with the help of Warren and president and veterinary graduate student Kayla Benton. Together, they have created an environment where people can come together to discuss all life experiences, including the tribulations of vet school.

“It’s important for us, especially because there’s people who support you who also understand what you are going through,” Benton said. “So when you’re in those spaces together, we’re able to laugh, cry or vent about different things that you could with any friend, but you just get a different kind of understanding.”

Benton says Warren is someone who has never met a stranger and causes laughter to erupt in any crowd. Since running the organization together, Benton has watched Warren thrive on his social media platforms, turning his experiences into lessons for others.

“When I was in undergrad, I wish I could have seen Austin’s TikToks that he posts, because they are so relatable, but also, he gives a lot of good advice,” Benton said. “He is very inspiring for aspiring vets. There’s different pressures and stresses, and he’s able to show people that there’s ups and downs, but when you have a passion for it, it’s worth it.”

With over 5,700 followers on TikTok, Warren shares the realistic life of a vet student from the stresses of exams to the joys of animal care. For Warren, social media is a way to pay forward the guidance he once longed for.

“I’ve always been big on trying to help the diversity gap in veterinary medicine,” Warren said. “I remember my journey to where I’m at today — I didn’t have a whole lot of direction. It was a lot of trial and error, making mistakes and learning from things. So, when I made my platforms on Instagram and TikTok, I wanted to be able to help and be a role model for other people who are minorities and be their motivation for veterinary medicine.”

As Warren enters his final year of vet school, his motives remain the same: inspiring others and caring for animals.

“I’ve just been able to really inspire more people,” Warren said. “I think that my goal has always been that.”