Howdy Marketplace: Girls day redefined

From the porch of the Kyle House, a tune from the piano plays, accompanying the conversations of shoppers. On the lawn, visitors browse through an arrangement of pop-up tents filled with racks of clothing, personalized jewelry and baked goods.

Howdy Marketplace, a pop-up exclusively featuring female entrepreneurs, hosted its first event at Polite Coffee Roasters on Nov. 9. A space for local vendors to sell, connect and promote their brands, the market served as a centralized platform for emerging businesses to bloom.

Marketing graduate student Amber Perez founded Howdy Marketplace this past summer as a rebrand of Ninth Market, a prior pop-up vintage shop. Alongside her other business, Howdy Charm Co., Perez served as the lead event organizer, overseeing merchant selection, event planning, logistics, community outreach and the company’s strategic vision.

“The purpose of Howdy Marketplace is to celebrate and support woman-owned businesses by giving them a visible, more vibrant platform to display their products and services,” Perez said.

While completing her first master’s degree in entrepreneurial leadership at Mays Business School, Perez said she met many Aggie women running small businesses. Rather than a market that just sells products, Perez said Howdy Marketplace strived to create a curated experience where empowerment, connectivity and celebration of female entrepreneurship is at the center.

“Talented, local women entrepreneurs often lack dedicated platforms to showcase their businesses and connect meaningfully with the community,” Perez said. “The defining moment came when I attended similar market events and realized, ‘Why not create one here, but just exclusively highlighting woman-owned ventures to build a place where creativity, entrepreneurship and community all converge?’ That vision really propelled me to launch this first event.”

Perez said she selects vendors through a careful process when building the market’s lineup, visualizing what she calls “the perfect girls’ day.” From handmade goods and fashion to charms and art, the selected businesses each reflected their own unique work and purpose.

“I look for woman-owned businesses that demonstrate passion for their craft, professionalism in their operations, alignment with our marketplace and vision of community,” Perez said. “We aimed for a diverse mix of products and services to create rich, varied experiences for the people attending.”

Blinn student Rubiella Alvarado started her vintage thrifting business, Earthy Finds Vintage, in Summer 2022 as an exclusively online showcase for creative and sustainable clothing. Alvarado said that being invited to sell in person at Ninth Market that winter completely changed her business model, leading her to sell at in-person events periodically.

“When Amber reached out and told me about what she was planning, I was definitely all hands on deck,” Alvarado said. “I think it’s important for women to stick together in business, to uplift each other.”

Karah Welch founded Studio Muse in January and described her business as electric, empowering and joyful. Welch said Studio Muse encourages clients to prioritize feeling free and authentic through spin and pilates classes.

This past summer, Welch and Perez collaborated in the brainstorming process that brought Howdy Marketplace to life.

“Oftentimes [woman-owned businesses] are underestimated; we put so much thought and energy into our businesses and really care about customers and clients,” Welch said. “To get attention from the community is not only validating that we’re doing something right and reaching the right audience, but also encouraging.”

Participating vendors received not only brand visibility and foot traffic from Howdy Marketplace, but also support from other female entrepreneurs within the community. Perez said she hopes to continue building a network that creates ongoing opportunities, such as events, promotions and collaborations, in the market’s future.

“Entrepreneurship has shown me that success doesn’t come from doing everything alone, it comes from community, purpose and persistence,” Perez said. “The community has really enforced that when you build something with heart and purpose, people do respond, they show up.”

Perez said she hopes Howdy Marketplace continues to connect female entrepreneurs with customers and other owners to promote growth beyond the event. She said her motivation is rooted in staying focused on the market’s long-term goal of becoming a place where the local community is strengthened and valued.

“It is deeply gratifying to see woman-owned businesses gaining attention and support from the event,” Perez said. “Witnessing that recognition and community backing is one of the most rewarding aspects of this venture.”