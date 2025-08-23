‘I’m never inside the box’: Rush Northgate looks to change the College Station club scene

After word broke of the closure of two beloved bars, the Foundation Lounge and Shiner Park, in College Station’s Northgate district, the local community and Texas A&M student body have been awaiting news of what the future holds for Northgate.

The closing of Foundation Lounge, often referred to as Foundies by Aggies and community members alike, caught the attention of aspiring business owner Adrian Moreno as he began to see a real opportunity to forge his path in the College Station nightlife scene.

Moreno’s career began as a bartender at Whisper Sister Shots, a Northgate shot bar previously known as 315, in 2002. Over 10 years of bartending and managing clubs and bars across Texas has now led Moreno back to College Station, where he will become his own boss.

“I’ve always wanted to run my own place on Northgate,” Moreno said. “I’ve always thought I could do great things on the Northgate area. It’s just kind of tough to get in there. I’ve worked there for 10 years, and I really didn’t want to come back … unless I was the one running everything.”

After the owner of Foundies had to close up shop, he quickly got in contact with Moreno and his business partners. Within the next two days, Moreno’s idea for a nightclub, Rush Northgate, was coming to fruition.

Moreno worked at nightclubs in Houston throughout his career, and those clubs served as the inspiration for Rush Northgate, which will double as a cocktail bar in the evening and nightclub at night.

“I really like the Houston vibe, I like how you can go out in Houston early and it’s normal,” Moreno said. “You can go and hang out, have some fun, talk to some people, get some good drinks and then, knowing that at 11 p.m., the DJ goes on, the lights come down, all the neons and everything we have in there comes on, and it is a party till 2 a.m.”

Moreno believes opening earlier will give Rush Northgate a unique opportunity that not many other clubs in the area offer: the duality of creating a laidback environment in the evening while still catering to the nightlife party crowd once the clock strikes 11p.m.

He hopes to inspire other places on Northgate as well to expand business opportunities by opening earlier, which would elevate the Northgate club scene and draw in new customers.

“Everybody always opens up at 11 p.m. or 9 p.m., I just don’t see the benefit in that,” Moreno said. “All of them are nice, and that could be College Station Heights, or College Station Washington Street. All they do in Houston, we can do that here.”

The desire to change the Northgate scene is more than just opening earlier; it requires out-of-the-box thinking that Moreno and his partners believe they offer. He also stressed the importance of keeping the club scene fresh by bringing in different talent every week to keep the atmosphere changing.

“I actually want to rotate different DJs on Saturdays to keep it fresh, keep it new,” Moreno said. “I’m not saying anything negative towards the local DJs, but I mean, we’re going to be open six days a week, so they can be featured on their own days.”

However, Moreno is not planning on slowing down; he has plans to expand and acquire other properties on Northgate to maintain his vision of transforming the nightlife scene. With his array of management experience, Moreno has amassed valuable connections in the entertainment industry, and he hopes to use these to continue improving Northgate.

“We’re actually one of the people that are begging to get Shiner Park,” Moreno said. “I think if we ever get that, we will for sure deliver the dance hall experience that people want, especially with our ties to big music agents. If we can get that, it’s going to be out of this world. Northgate will for sure love that.”

As work progresses on transforming Foundies into Rush Northgate, Moreno has received nothing but positive support from other business associates involved in the Northgate district. Rush Northgate is aiming to open the first weekend of September.

“I’ve been here for a long time, I’ve done it all,” Moreno said. “If I can make it happen, I am going to make it happen. I’m never inside the box.”