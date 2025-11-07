‘I’m ready to see some good drag’: Draggieland returns with auditions kicking off 2026 season

House lights dim, conversations pause and the sheer, black velvet of Draggieland Auditions Host and drag queen Infinity Lavey Adonis’ dress reflects in the lights as she takes center stage, announcing the start of a night filled with glitz, glamour and — of course — lip-syncs.

As Adonis removes her gloves and pauses to address the audience, a sense of anticipation fills the air as audience members, Queer Empowerment Council, or QEC, volunteers and performers backstage await the judges to make their entrance and the show to begin. At The Theatre Company of Bryan & College Station, Draggieland auditions are underway, and each queen is ready to leave their mark and earn their spot for the 2026 show.

“Draggieland continued its existence as a symbol of queer resilience,” Adonis said. “ … Each time we come out stronger and better as a community.”

Draggieland is an on-campus drag show put on by members of the QEC each year in the spring, with the aim of providing a safe space for the queer community and to put on a fun, inexpensive drag show for the Bryan-College Station community and students alike, according to QEC members. Auditions occurred for the spring 2026 show on Nov. 5 at 7:30p.m. with five queens showcasing their talent with the aim of earning a performance slot.

The popular event, though fraught with controversy, experienced an abrupt obstacle in February when the Texas A&M System Board of Regents effectively banned on-campus drag performances. However, Draggieland fought back with legal representation, and Judge Lee Rosenthal blocked the Regents’ decision after Draggieland organizers sued the Regents, allowing Draggieland to be held on-campus, funded independently, as previously planned. The event will return this year with queer empowerment and solidarity still at the forefront.

“Being open about being queer is the hardest part, I think, at A&M,” curriculum and instruction graduate student and Draggieland Showrunner Angelo Rios said. “Draggieland kind of lets you see other queer people, even if you don’t get fully involved. There’s a reassurance at seeing such a big, ginormous event happen … that pushed through all these controversies and hardships to happen.”

Rios said that while Draggieland will always be about showcasing queer art, drag in itself is inherently political. One way he believes Draggieland is changing this year is by being even louder and prouder about protecting the queer community amidst the current political climate.

“It’s so involved politically, lawsuits, protests,” Rios said. “I think joining the QEC and then becoming a part of the Draggieland team has given me the ability to be so politically active. I think what needs to start happening is people need to see the good side of politics, and seeing a drag show is political, but it’s so fun.”

For drag queen Di’Amore Cassadine Jackson, drag is more than just a hobby, but an homage to those who have supported her along the way. When Jackson came out as transgender in January 2023, the person who she said supported her the most was her grandmother, who passed away from leukemia. Jackson said that she continues to do drag as a way to stand up for the queer community, always with her grandmother in mind.

“My grandma, she was there for me and I love her so much … she’s watching over me,” Jackson said. “I wanted to compete in Draggieland to tell these governments, ‘Hey, we’re here, and we’re not going anywhere.’ Because drag is always going to be here.”

The auditions began with Adonis introducing each judge, who showed off their look to the audience before performing a short lip-sync routine. Queen of Draggieland 2025, auditions judge and drag queen Natasha Nova was introduced last, performing an emotional routine to “Never Enough” by Loren Allred.

Nova showed off her sash and scepter, earned by winning last year’s title, and addressed the audience with excitement for Draggieland 2026 when she will hand off her crown.

“I feel ready, I feel ready to judge the girls,” Nova said after making her entrance. “I’m ready to see some drag, let’s have a good time.”

The auditions continued with a short interview section for each performer to share a little bit about themselves, why they want to compete in Draggieland and what drag means to them, followed by each performer showing off their own lip-sync routine.

Draggieland 2025 competitor and Draggieland 2026 hopeful Odella La Vey said that after transitioning in 2020, drag has helped her regain parts of her femininity on her own terms, even after coming out as a trans man. La Vey’s drag journey has helped her form her identity in the queer community and serves as a form of artistic expression.

“I like being able to pick and choose what I do, being able to say, ‘This is who I am now, if you don’t like it, the door’s right over there,’” La Vey said. “Drag is art, art is not going anywhere, no matter who is in power. Drag is an act of resistance.”

Drag shows have often been seen as a showcase of queer art, according to drag queens and members of the QEC. Former student and QEC member Juniper Danielsen has been a part of Draggieland for four years. She said that over the years, Draggieland has had many positive changes, despite ongoing challenges. One part about Draggieland that Danielsen finds unique is the different portrayals of drag each queen offers.

“The different takes on drag performances are always super interesting, like last year we had a lot [of] variation in types of performances,” Danielsen said. “They aren’t all traditional drag performances, and I find that really fun. It’s really fun to see everyone do their own thing on stage and all of their designs. … Even if they are performing, it’s all different.”

For Rios and Danielsen, the biggest impact Draggieland has at A&M is its ability to highlight the queer communities on campus.

Danielsen said that not only does it foster community and a sense of belonging, but the existence of queer organizations and events, like the QEC and Draggieland, illuminates an important part of campus, letting others know they are seen and that they belong.

“It highlights the queer community, but especially the drag community around Bryan and College Station, because it really does not get that much attention,” Danielsen said. “For A&M, it’s a big spotlight on the fact that the queer community exists in College Station, which otherwise might go unnoticed.”

As the Draggieland team gears up for another year of the event, Rios said they continue to prepare for any setbacks ahead of this year’s edition, acknowledging that where the show goes, controversy often follows. However, Rios and the Draggieland team take it all in stride, saying that not only does drag support the queer community, but the show must go on.

“Draggieland may be political, but it’s history,” Rios said. “Active, past, and it’ll be the future. So one of the things I always like to harp on is that history is important. So if you are going to fight against Draggieland, that’s fine, but at least come with the history and the facts.”