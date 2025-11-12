‘It’s worth it’: Engineering student discovers portrait painting success

A fluorescent lamp clips to the top of an easel marked by colorful streaks of paint. The artist, petroleum engineering senior Barrett Hanselka, wields the paintbrush in his right hand, carefully mixing vibrant acrylics to best match his reference photos. Late nights are always worth it to Barrett, because his clients — student athletes at Texas A&M — are some of the figures he has grown to admire.

On Aug. 27, 2023, during a signing event at The Warehouse at C.C. Creations, Barrett’s hobby of painting pivoted into a part-time commissioning business for collegiate athletes. With support and orders from athletes, including former Aggie wide receivers Moose Muhammad III and Noah Thomas, along with current A&M players redshirt sophomore running back Rueben Owens II, redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed and junior linebacker Taurean York, Barrett continues to grow his business while balancing challenging coursework.

“I’ll stay up pretty late and then I’ll just wake up early to go to class,” Barrett said. “Sometimes I’ll take a nap after and then paint more, but mostly just trying to manage my time as much as possible. Not as much free time as I used to have, but it’s still fun. It’s worth it.”

Roots in creativity

According to his parents and high school art teacher, Barrett thrived in both academic and creative environments. He excelled in his classes while also competing for La Vernia High School’s speech and debate team and art competitions.

“He’s always been very creative,” Barrett’s father, Jeffrey Hanselka ‘93, said. “I mean, he did lots of artwork even when he was young — kindergarten, early elementary. He always had that free spirit to do a lot of creative artwork.”

A third-generation Aggie, Barrett said it was never a question whether he would attend A&M — in fact, it was the only school he had applied to. However, his love for the university extended beyond his family’s influence as he found a neighborhood mentor in Stephen W. “Skip” Seale Jr. ‘62.

“He was the neighborhood engineer,” Barrett’s mother, Brandi Hanselka ‘97, said. “He had his excellent woodworking shop and just all the tools — everything you’d need to build stuff. Skip would be always helpful for the group of kids in the neighborhood, and he would help foster that creativity and supervise and watch and do.”

When Barrett began his college career as an engineer at A&M, Seale wanted to show his support.

“Skip wrote him a note and said when it was time for him to order his Aggie ring to let him know that Skip wanted to pay for his ring,” Brandi said. “I read that letter and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ it still makes me want to cry a little bit, but that’s just true Aggie Spirit, right?”

Outside of engineering, Barrett still devoted time and energy to his art classes and competitions like the Visual Arts Scholastic Event, or VASE.

“He’s one of those rare kids that has both sides of the brain that are strong,” La Vernia High School art teacher Janean Mills said. “Every few years, I’ll get a kid like that where they’re just as smart with math and science as they are with their creativity. It’s a hard thing to do.”

Both Mills and Brandi defined a pivoting point in Barrett’s progress as a painter with a single piece he submitted to the VASE competition in 2022. The underwater-themed acrylic painting, “Ka Manu Ka’upu Halo ‘Alo Moana,” featured his developing, detail-oriented style combined with a vibrant color palette, earning him state qualification in the competition.

A brush with opportunity

After graduating from high school, Barrett went on a painting hiatus. It wasn’t until the summer after his freshman year of college that he began to go back to palettes and brushes, creating for his empty apartment living room walls.

“I just got really bored,” Barrett said. “I had nothing to do, so I decided to paint a picture of the celebration Moose Muhammad [III] and Noah Thomas had after a touchdown. It was just for fun to put it in me and my roommate’s living room, I thought it’d be cool.”

Coincidentally, Barrett found out that a signing event involving Muhammad and Thomas, among other players, was to be held at The Warehouse in the following weeks. Barrett brought his painting to the meet and greet to finish off the living-space piece with signatures from the featured players. To his surprise, the athletes inquired about commissioning art from him.

“I’d always been an A&M fan, like my whole life, and I just thought it was cool,” Barrett said. “You know, they wanted something from me because I’d always watch them on TV or at the games and stuff. I’d always been a fan of them. And for them to want something that I’m good at or I do, it was just kind of surreal at the time.”

He took the opportunity for recognition by completing his first few custom orders free of charge, but soon began to sell the pieces. He said his most recent works have featured football athletes like York and Reed. He has also expanded his clientele to other collegiate athletes from Alabama and Kansas State such as wide receivers Ryan Williams and Jayce Brown.

“I want to make sure when I give them the paintings, that they recognize themselves,” Barrett said. “It’s of them, so it’d be kind of weird if they can’t even see themselves in it. I kind of think of it that way. If I was getting a painting, I’d want it as good as possible.”

From hobby to hustle

Barrett has temporarily paused commission requests as he continues to work on his 12 current orders. His sister, nutrition freshman Cecily Hanselka, helps ease part of the load by taking over his online Shopify store, BH Fine Art, where she manages requests and the website’s updates.

His growing reputation has led Barrett to be noticed by other creatives, like Producer and Editor of 12th Man Productions, Brittany Lancaster.

“We love to do local businesses and people and really highlight those with College Station,” Lancaster said. “We saw his stuff and we were like, ‘I think it’d be really cool to implement him somehow,’ and kind of got the idea to do it where the painting kind of becomes real life.”

Though he has already been working directly with the players for their commissioned pieces, Barrett felt the collaboration with 12th Man Productions carried a different importance.

“I was taking the bus, and I was like, ‘This is the coolest thing’ because I’d be collaborating actually with A&M and with the football team,” Barrett said. “And I know at least me and my roommates and all of my friends — we look forward to the jersey reveals and see how they do it. So to be a part of that, it was really cool.”

Lancaster reached out to Barrett through social media to set up a series of meetings to discuss a potential role in the Arkansas jersey reveal. With just over a week’s notice, Barrett was tasked with painting Owens in a white A&M jersey and filming his progress with camera equipment lent by 12th Man Productions.

“He blew it out of the park,” Lancaster said. “He needs to take videography for another job because he really got the different angles, even more than I even asked him to.”

Looking forward

As of now, Barrett’s attention to detail remains constant, but he hopes to explore more with different mediums such as oil paints.

“Painting-wise, my favorite parts are always doing the faces,” Barrett said. “It’s weird, the really detailed parts I like. It’s more tedious and more work, I know, but I just enjoy it more.”

With his recent success and reignited passion for art, Barrett has been wondering what comes next. As he continues to plan for his future, his family and friends said the only thing they wish for Barrett is for personal fulfillment in whatever path he takes.

“There’s no doubt that he can do everything he wants to do at the same time,” Mills said. “That’s just the way he is. But I would love to see his artwork grow, no doubt, even more. But bottom line is: I just want him happy. It’s not about money. It’s about what drives him to be happy.”