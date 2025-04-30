Messina Hof’s Wine and Roses Festival brings wine lovers together

Wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs flocked to Messina Hof Estate Winery in Bryan for their annual Wine and Roses Festival. Held on April 26, attendees were able to experience many different wines and activities that promoted the wine-making process.

Named after the co-founders’, Paul and Merrill Bonarrigo, ancestral towns in Europe, Messina Hof planted their base in Bryan after a Texas A&M graduate approached them on a study of grape feasibility in Texas. Ever since, they’ve opened locations in Fredericksburg, Grapevine and Richmond.

When guests arrived at the festival, they were greeted by different wine-related vendors that were exhibiting their businesses. From jams to vineyard paintings, around 45 small businesses were able to showcase their products for attendees.

The Barrel Road, a barrel-making vendor at the festival, traveled all the way from Richmond to participate in the event. Co-owner of the small business, Rhonda Mokerski, said that they greatly appreciated the opportunity to feature their products and company.

“We do the rodeo circuit from Houston, South Dakota and Wyoming,” Mokerski said. “In between rodeos, I love to do something smaller, and we do really well at the wineries, pop-ups and sip and shops.”

Once guests entered Messina Hof’s vineyard, they were immediately confronted with the smell of barbecue and wine. Glasses were poured by the second, all made at Messina Hof’s vineyard and from grapes grown in Texas.

Some of the most anticipated events of the festival included a grape stomping competition, a tournament-style contest that challenged teams to press as much juice from grapes as possible with their feet, and a wine label competition that guests could vote on. Messina Hof will commemorate the winner by putting their art piece on the label of their newest wine that will come out later in the year.

Volunteer Kayla Peterson of the Arts Center of Brazos Valley said that the partnership between these two organizations helps to promote both the wine and the people who make the wine come to life.

“Our organization is to promote art in the Brazos Valley, so [Messina Hof] is a great organization to be a part of,” Peterson said. “People have made these art pieces, and it’s used for a wine label competition that we showcase.”

In all of the events that took place throughout the day, none of it would have been possible if it weren’t for the volunteers who helped run the festival. Many individuals in orange shirts could be found pouring glasses of wine, flipping burgers and checking guests into the festival, sharing their love for wine.

One volunteer in particular, Larry Abernathy, has been with the winery for decades and dedicates his time to helping the winery during events.

“We always just liked helping out and being a part of the family,” Abernathy said. They let me be a part of this and let me tell everyone how great the wine is.”

Like many of the volunteers, Abernathy started working with Messina Hof after first being a guest and consuming their products. Originally from Keller, he frequently travels to the Grapevine and Bryan locations because he loves the wine and the Messina Hof brand.

“We were in Fredericksburg first, and we had gone to several different wineries,” Abernathy said. “But Messina Hof let us pick the wines we wanted. They spent time with us, told us more about the grapes and Messina Hof, so we joined them.”

He is a part of the VIP platinum club, an exclusive membership with access to different experiences the vineyard has. The owners want all of their members to feel like they’re a part of the business, and through that process get more people to love their wine.

“Paul and Merril, who started this, take trips every year, and there would be 20-30 Messina Hof family members who would go on wine cruises with them,” Abernathy said. “They care for us.”

People like Abernathy are the reason why Messina Hof puts on festivals like this. With the love for their wine and the care Messina Hof has shown them, others are able to experience the wine and festival that feels true to the love the volunteers have for this vineyard.

“We’ve met so many wonderful people through Messina Hof,” Abernathy said. “Anytime they need us, we are there.”