Met By Love, faith, community: Worship band visits A&M campus

A breezy weekend night beckons to be enjoyed outside after a week of stressful exams and classes. Spending it with friends to unwind or taking some alone time for much needed rest is a perfect remedy. For other students, recovery means taking refuge in what grounds them most — religion.

On Sept. 20, a team of Texas A&M students hosted Michigan-based worship band, Met By Love, to profess their faith in Aggie Park through song, prayer and baptisms.

“There’s a huge population of people here who are struggling, and we just don’t talk about it,” education senior and worship night coordinator Brianna Hernandez said. “I believe that this is just really important because it’s more than just a gathering, it’s getting people to connect with one another, to come together.”

The band, Met By Love, or MBL, began at Cornerstone University in West Michigan playing humble worship nights hosted by attending student, Brennan Joseph. In 2019, Joseph and Spring Arbor University students Bryce Bauman and Jonah Engle joined together to form the Everyheart Movement, spreading the gospel in the form of music and worship to colleges across the country. Today, the organization sends team leads to participating campuses to ensure seamless integration of worship nights.

“Ultimately, it’s not just so MBL can grow a new region, it’s not so that people can just multiply,” team lead Hector Tranquini said. “It’s mainly because we’ve experienced, and we’ve seen something that’s healing and that’s loving and we found the purpose of life, like everything we’ve been looking for, we found it. And so, I think at the root of everything, that’s why we’re doing this event.”

The night began with hymns and worship songs performed live by Met By Love. Those in the audience were not limited to just Aggies. Fans and followers of Met By Love, like Cedar Park High School student Dillon Horne, had traveled to see the performance after hearing about it from friends on campus. Similar to many of those in the crowd, Horne had spent the night with his arms outstretched and eyes closed during worship, feeling every verse.

“I love lifting my hands at worship because it’s almost like you’re just reaching for the Lord,” Horne said. “He’s right there and you just get to reach into him and he just grabs your hands too and he’s just there with you. Either that or you’re pushing him higher and you’re just exalting him and lifting him as high as he can go, because when he’s at the highest he brings you up with him.”

Though the most common form of expression throughout the crowd bore similarity to Horne’s, others worshipped in more creative fashions. For Houston resident Olivia Fox, this meant waving an ombre pink and orange flag and dancing.

“Two of my friends have flags and they let me use them one time during worship,” Fox said. “I just feel like it’s a way to express worship. It’s not for everybody, it’s also not like you have to reach a certain level to have flags or you have to use flags, but I think it’s just a way to express worship in another art form.”

What began as a night of mostly strangers turned into a crowd brought together and overtaken by worship. Comforting hands were holding the shoulders of those next to them and audience members had begun to pray over each other. Aubree Peddy, a Houston resident, was one of the many who had experienced this unity in the crowd.

“I was just asking God for a word to give someone,” Peddy said. “I looked behind me, and I saw Julie, and I noticed she was crying and then I feel like God just highlighted that for me. I wanted to come and share it with her, and then she just told me what she’s been praying about and then we just all prayed together.”

Being brought together by similar faith was not the only cause of unity in the crowd; the atmosphere also brought them together.

“Having this event in a public space almost opens up your heart to the idea of living out that Christian walk in a public space, worshiping God undignified,” biomedical science junior and worship night coordinator Elena Cantu said. “…It can be intimidating to walk into a building you don’t know anybody in, but having this public event at Aggie Park, you can just show up. It almost shifts the atmosphere in a spiritual way.”

Met By Love’s appearance was made possible through student leadership and guidance from the Everyheart movement. However, financial constraints almost prevented the event from happening.

“God just thankfully provided and we ended up getting the sound system, all of the set up on the stage, for free,” Cantu said. “God just orchestrated all the connections and we had people anonymously donating large amounts of money. It’s really astonishing and just crazy to think that God really is who he says he is. He is a provider. And he did just that, and now we’re here and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

The night had begun to wrap up with prayers from an onsite student ministry team and baptisms — said to be held so long as students needed them for the night. A&M student worship coordinators and team leads representing Everyheart hope this event is just the start of many as they hope to inspire a more permanent presence of music and worship for campus culture.

“We’ve experienced such love and such healing and such freedom,” Tranquini said. “It would actually be unloving of us to walk around and not tell people about it.”