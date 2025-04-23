New comedy film ‘Super Dicks’ to screen in College Station

On April 24, “Super Dicks,” a new film from director Damian Lee, will screen at Star Cinema Grill in College Station.. The film’s producer, Juliet Wang, said that although College Station is a college town, it’s the perfect place to screen the film.

“When we first visited College Station, we found that people don’t watch movies as their regular activities, and Northgate is where people like to go to party,” Wang said. “This movie is raunchy enough to combine the two experiences.”

Gearing their release strategy towards college students, they have targeted cities like College Station and Lubbock to begin screening their film, aiming to travel across the country in a tour-style release to get more eyes on the film.

While Wang wants to keep the story of “Super Dicks” under wraps, she wishes to bring the golden-age of comedy back and create more fun in the movie-going experience.

“I don’t want to mention the storyline, because I want people to actually see it and be in shock,” Wang said. “But, to give you a taste, it’s like if ‘Superbad’ meets ‘Borat.’”

Even though the film’s marketing team is targeting college demographics, the movie is meant for everyone.

“Comedy is to make people laugh,” Wang said. “After a long day of work and school, you want to play some comedy movies and enjoy yourself. We want to create this wholesome experience for the crowd.”

A pre-screening party will commence at 6 p.m., and two showings of the film will take place at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The pre-movie party will feature a DJ set, games, themed drinks and giveaways for attendees.

“It’s going to be a whole night of experiences and fun,” Wang said.