Opinion: Beating boredom in Bryan-College Station

Let’s face it, Aggieland can seem a bit dull in the summer months. Without the hubbub of football season and with most of the student population gone, it’s easy to see it as a ghost town with nothing to do. Fear not! There are still plenty of activities — both in and out of the sun — that you and your friends can do to stave off boredom this summer.

Topgolf

If you’re a golfer, or just want to have a sporty experience with a group, Topgolf Bryan is a great way to practice or have fun without subjecting yourself to hours of summer heat. The golfing bays provide shade and enough airflow so that you don’t have to worry about breaking a sweat. There is also a full menu which makes it easy for groups to share appetizers and enjoy refreshments. The establishment has multiple game modes so you can choose the most interesting option for your group, and it’s open until midnight or later everyday for those who can’t go out until later.

One downside is the price. Similar to bowling alleys, this is a pay-by-the-hour experience, and it’s easy for time to tick by fast. If you can, plan to go during their half off hours — before 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday — or during their Sunday Funday deal, where prices are slashed from $45 to $22 to $30 an hour. Each bay can hold up to six people, making the cost less hefty when split. Whether you have a team of experienced golfers or just want to goof-off, Topgolf is a unique experience for those wanting to enjoy an outside activity without melting into the fairway.

PopStroke

For all of you golfers, here’s another fun option for you. For all the non-golfers, I promise this is the only other golf-related activity. If you’re looking to work on your short instead of your long game, PopStroke is close to campus and provides a more mature version of the putt-putt experience. Wedged between Northgate and Century Square, PopStroke is great for getting together with some close, competitive friends and having an intense face-off on one of their two mini golf courses.

Their college day pass runs $20 a person, so it’s a good choice if you plan on spending a lot of time out or want to return later in the day. If you’re planning to go, beware as there isn’t a lot of shade. If your goal is to avoid the Texas heat, it would be better to go in the evening since they’re open until 1 a.m. In addition to their golf course, they also have an outdoor patio area where your group can buy ice cream, food and drinks while enjoying yard games, ping-pong or foosball. If you don’t mind braving the heat, PopStroke is a convenient and cost-effective way to spend a summer day.

Escape Room BCS

Whether you’re an escape room expert or trying one for the first time, Escape Room BCS has a large variety of games with an array of difficulties to best suit each group. If you’re new to escape rooms or want a casual experience, their classified and breakout rooms are the way to go. When I attended, my group consisted of a complete newcomer, a proclaimed champion and me, who had experienced both success and failure with previous escape rooms. We all agreed that the difficulty of the intermediate games we tried — Sherlock and facility — were definitely still a challenge — mostly because we failed. I’d recommend having at least four people, as other groups that day were also unsuccessful with just two or three individuals, plus many of their rooms accommodate a party of seven.

The themes and quality of props varied greatly in the two rooms we tried, so if you’re willing to pay a bit extra, I’d recommend the Sherlock room. It was outfitted with quality voice recordings, highly interactive puzzles, three explorable rooms and even a working rotary phone for a hint line. This was a big improvement from the bare-bones look of the facility room, which consisted of one area with puzzles targeted at simply opening locks.

Escape Room BCS is an excellent choice if you want to stay indoors to avoid summer showers or a heat wave, with the main downside being the price. For an hour-long experience, a game will run you anywhere from $25 to $35 a person. However, if you’re a puzzle enthusiast or really interested in trying out an escape room, this is a high quality option that is just a few minutes away from campus.

The Palace Theater

A quick drive to downtown Bryan will lead you to an open-air amphitheater that fills the streets with music on most summer nights. The Palace Theater hosts a new band almost every week and puts on open mic nights for anyone who wants to dip their toes into performing. They host free concerts every first Friday of the month, and their ticketed events won’t run you more than $15 to $20 a seat.

In addition to great live music, they also have a bar at most events and some food options if you work up an appetite. The music can be heard throughout most of downtown Bryan, so you can take in the tunes even if you are walking around or on a nearby restaurant patio. My family and I stumbled across this hidden gem by complete accident when we wandered away from the Brazos Valley farmers market, only to discover a School of Rock competition going on between many talented young artists. If you want to spend a day out in downtown Bryan, I’d definitely recommend checking out their line-up on their website to see if any of the bands catch your interest.

Messina Hof Estate Winery

On the outskirts of Bryan lies the first Messina Hof Estate Winery, a historic Texas winery that’s been family owned and operated since 1977. They are long-time partners of the Association of Former Students, and have a lot of history with Texas A&M that you can learn about — if you’re a nerd like me and like to read all the signs.

If you’re not of drinking age, you can still enjoy a guided tour through the property, cellar and vineyards every weekend at noon or 3 p.m. and enjoy a meal at their Vintage House restaurant. For those that are of age, you can partake in wine samples during the tour and choose from a variety of tasting room experiences that start at $25.

Naturally, this is all a high-end experience so you’re going to pay a pretty penny if you want to indulge, but if you have a group of gal-pals or even a date, it is a good one-time trip. If you want to cut back the cost, you can go anytime between 4 and 6 p.m. on a weekday during their happy-hour special, or plan ahead of time and book a wine tasting. The atmosphere is calm and relaxing, and everything is decorated with an eclectic yet elegant flair. I sat outside with my group where we enjoyed some shareable foods and got to take in the scenery of the nearby pond. If you feel like having a romantic day out, the Messina Hof Estate Winery is a one-of-a-kind option, rich with history and scenic views.

Aggieland Safari

Nestled in the rural part of Bryan is Aggieland Safari, a 250-acre property hosting a variety of exotic animals that you can interact with. For $25 to $30 dollars a person, you can enjoy the drive-through safari and see tons of creatures native to all parts of the world, including zebras, wildebeest, llamas and camels to name a few. If you want to spend $5 to $10 dollars more, you can gain access to their walk-through zoo, which has more animals to look at.

The only downside is the summer heat — you’re going to want to keep your car’s air conditioning blasting for this experience as it can take 45 minutes to over an hour to properly go through just the driving section of the park. At times this can cause the experience to be less than exciting, as animals can be found hiding in shaded areas or lounging around, but who can blame them? Still, if you’re an animal lover or have a car’s worth of family or friends that would be willing to go, it’s definitely worth the trip. Oh, and one final word of advice — don’t bother with the ostriches or rhea, those things are viscous.

Great Escapes RV Park

This might seem like a weird choice, but stay with me for a second — you don’t have to be camping or stay in an RV to enjoy what Great Escapes has to offer. For $25, you can get a day pass with full access to entertainment and amenities, making it a great choice to go with family or friends who are still kids at heart. They have a lot to offer on a summer day, boasting two pools, a pond with a floating obstacle course, ping pong, an activity center and sports courts so there’s something for everyone to enjoy. This is a great option for a larger group, or those who have different preferences on how to spend the day. I had a great time racing my brother around the obstacle course and jumping in the pond to cool off. As long as you’re equipped with plenty of sunscreen and water, this is a great summer spot for people of all ages.

Grand Station Entertainment

Just off Earl Rudder Freeway is Grand Station Entertainment — home to a gigantic arcade, laser tag, mini golf, bowling alley and restaurant. As someone who’s grown up around the typical Alley Cats and Main Event chain arcades, Grand Station absolutely blew me away with their offerings. They have tons of bowling lanes open for groups to reserve, high-quality food and a large selection of arcade games. This is a perfect option if you want to have a sports-like competition but remain indoors. If you have a group of four to six people you can all pitch in for an hour or two of bowling, with prices ranging anywhere from $16 to $40 an hour depending on when you go. It’s also a great option if you have a larger group or want to throw a party with an organization or club as there are usually plenty of lanes available if you plan ahead.

If bowling isn’t your style, the arcade, laser tag and mini-golf have a unique cowboy-town theme, but make sure to set a spending limit as these are all charge-per-game expenses that can rack up quickly.

Lastly, I found their food to be surprisingly good. If you’re a pretzel lover like me, you absolutely have to give their giant pretzel a try, and they have tons of options whether you want a full meal or are just wanting to snack. Grand Station Entertainment is super close and a convenient option for those who prefer their summer fun to be indoors.

Those are just some of my personal recommendations for entertainment in the Bryan-College Station area. These are great options whether you’re a student here for the summer, just visiting or live in the area and most of these can be enjoyed year-round so keep them in mind if you ever feel boredom start to creep in. Hopefully you’ll find these places as fun and entertaining as I did!





