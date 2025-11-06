Playing for Hunter: Tribute wrapped in touchdowns

Every Sunday, group chats light up. The trash talk starts early.

Screens flash with live stats and fantasy points, but one league runs deeper than merely vying for bragging rights or avoiding a punishment. Each lineup and every Sunday spent glued to the game is an act of remembrance — a tribute wrapped in touchdowns and competition.

For years, Hunter Crane ‘22 was the one who made it all happen. She was a football fanatic who loved watching Texas A&M football play every Saturday and the Dallas Cowboys on Sundays. The league was her way to bring family, friends, roommates and coworkers together for friendly competition and plenty of smack talk.

“I just was the younger sister, where, you know, you tag along,” Hunter’s sister and visualization senior Chloe Crane said. “You’re like, ‘I’m gonna do what you do, too.’ So it definitely started out as her interest, and then I would always just pay just to play. She just really likes football. It naturally happened.”

After four years of battling colon cancer, Hunter passed away in January at just 25 years old. Seven months later, her sister knew that she couldn’t let the tradition end.

“My sister and I have hosted a fantasy football league for the past five years, but she passed away in January,” Chloe said. “So her husband and I still want to do her fantasy football league this year.”

This fall, Chloe revived the league in Hunter’s memory, but this season, no one’s playing for a prize. Instead, every buy-in went to MD Anderson Cancer Center, where Hunter received treatment.

“Typically in our league, we would raise money and give it to the winner,” Chloe said. “But we changed that rule. We want to donate this money instead.”

By the time the draft rolled around, the league had raised $500 for colon cancer research. Most players donated more than the asked buy-in, and Hunter’s husband, Ethan Craven, matched the donations to round out the total.

“There’s other places you can donate, but some charities, it’s kind of hard to tell where the money is actually going,” Chloe said. “And she was actually treated at MD Anderson, so it felt natural to pay it back to them.”

Hunter’s high school friend and college roommate, Bailey Farrow ‘22, has played in the league since it was founded and said the change felt right.

“She was always the one that initiated restarting the fantasy league every year,” Farrow said. “Her sister reached out after she passed and said she wanted to keep it going, but instead of the winner getting the prize, we’d donate it all. Everyone was on board right away.”

Now, a patchwork of Hunter’s friends and family stick together to keep her memory alive, bringing new people into the fold as they go.

“It initially was mostly Hunter’s connections,” Farrow said. “Some of her coworkers, her friends from school, her sister, even her grandma and cousin. And over the years, more people joined. Friends of friends, fiances, it’s just grown. Everyone feels connected through her.”

Like any fantasy football league, though, Chloe said its heart really lies in the trash talk. Hunter was known for her competitive spirit and quick banter.

“Hunter would love to talk smack and then lose,” Chloe said. “We did make it like a rule. You have to bad-mouth each other because this is what Hunter used to do. So we have to honor that. You’re gonna talk trash and then proceed to lose.”

Even without her in the group chat, that trademark has lived on. It didn’t take long for the rule to catch on with the rest of the league.

“Her sister reminded us at the start of the season, ‘Hunter would have loved for there to be smack talk,’” Farrow said. “And she was right. Hunter talked the biggest game for someone whose team wasn’t very good.”

For legal studies graduate student Madison Crowell, the league offers a sense of connection to her late, randomly-assigned, freshman-year roommate.

“This is something that Hunter loves,” Crowell said. “Anytime it’s Aggie football, it’s the Cowboys, whatever it be, she’s gonna watch the game. And that was the biggest thing for me. This is something that ties me to one of my closest friends.”

Hunter’s passion for life stretched far beyond football. After earning her bachelor’s degree in biomedical sciences in 2022, she completed her master’s in veterinary public health and epidemiology. Her goal was to become a veterinarian specializing in large animals.

“Some of her professors still remember her,” Chloe said. “She’s actually on the dairy science page. It’s a picture of her and the cows.”

Even in her absence, Hunter’s influence remains in every joke exchanged in the group chat, every Sunday spent watching games and every dollar donated to help others.

“Hunter was so young, and it really is very uncommon for people to get colon cancer at such a young age,” Farrow said. “So being able to donate toward research that could help find a cure, it’s something we all care a lot about.”

Beyond just making trades and scoring points in Hunter’s honor, Chloe also continues to post and talk about their league, in the hopes that others will pay closer attention to their health. According to MD Anderson, there has been an increase in colorectal cancer diagnoses for younger adults in recent years.

“Originally, doctors did dismiss my sister’s symptoms and thought it was something less severe simply due to her being young,” Chloe said. “Age is not a factor, and if people notice something, they should fight to get the care they need. Had we known in time, my sister may still be here today.”

Every week as the scores roll in and the group chat buzzes with friendly jabs, the league members know they’re doing more than just playing a game. They’re carrying on Hunter’s favorite tradition, remembering her with laughter, competition and love, all while raising awareness and money for colon cancer research.

“This is the best way to honor her,” Chloe said.