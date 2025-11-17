Each year, thousands of Aggies gather to remember the 12 lives lost on Nov. 18, 1999. The Bonfire Remembrance Ceremony honors those lives and the legacies they left behind. Here are their stories.

Miranda Denise Adams ‘02

Here.

Miranda Denise Adams ‘02 was from Santa Fe, Texas. She was “joyous about life and thrilled to be a part of the Aggie family,” according to her portal at Bonfire Memorial.

“Miranda’s life reminds us that each day is a gift,” Bonfire Remembrance member and political science senior Josie Adams wrote in her speech for a Traditions Council meeting. “She called others to live fully … and pursue their purpose with conviction.”

Christopher D. Breen ‘96

Here.

Christopher D. Breen ‘96 was from Austin — raised among Longhorns but proud to call Aggieland home — and returned to help with Stack due to his dedication to A&M’s traditions.

“Christopher was one of eight siblings, six of whom attended Texas University,” Bonfire Remembrance member and petroleum engineering sophomore Tristan Roberts wrote. “Christopher had an endless love for being an Aggie, a heart truly grounded in selfless service.”

Michael Stephen Ebanks ‘03

Here.

Michael Stephen Ebanks ‘03 was from Carrollton. He is remembered by loved ones as confident, spontaneous and genuine. Michael followed in the footsteps of his late brother, Gerald “Keith” Ebanks Jr. ‘89, coming to Aggieland at the earliest opportunity.

“His personality was magnetic, his humor unmatched,” Bonfire Remembrance member and accounting senior Kristi Macias wrote. “ … Even in moments meant to be serious, he reminded people to smile, to think differently, and to appreciate life’s small joys.”

Jeremy Richard Frampton ‘99

Here.

Jeremy Richard Frampton ‘99 was from Turlock, California. He is described by his uncle Jeff as someone who never lost his tender heart and easiness from childhood.

“He enjoyed laughter, engaging in conversations with friends, and embracing the present moment,” Bonfire Remembrance member and history senior Andrew Colman wrote. “But above all, he lived with purpose, and he made his own.”

Jamie Lynn Hand ‘03

Here.

Jamie Lynn Hand ‘03 was from Henderson. She poured enthusiasm into everything she did. In her Fish Camp counselor application, Jamie said her friends might describe her a little bit like Jekyll and Hyde: shy one moment, and loud and crazy the next.

“Jamie Lynn Hand is a symbol of dedication, passion, and joy,” Bonfire Remembrance member and forensic and investigative sciences junior Virginia Voitier wrote. “She continues to shine just as brightly as she did when she was here.”

Christopher Lee Heard ‘03

Here.

Christopher Lee Heard ‘03 was from Sheridan, Wyoming. On his portal, Christopher is described as confident, fair, respectful and spontaneous.

“Christopher Heard was a natural leader,” Bonfire Remembrance member and neuroscience junior Dora Gibbons wrote. “ … If everyone had just an ounce of the ambition Chris had to serve others, the world would truly be a better place.”

Timothy Doran Kerlee Jr. ‘03

Here.

Timothy Doran Kerlee Jr. ‘03 was from Bartlett, Tennessee. He was a man of encouragement whose loved ones described him as never afraid to be himself.

“The most powerful thing about Timothy’s story is the quote that’s engraved on this portal: ‘I’m okay. Help my buddies first,’” Bonfire Remembrance member and industrial engineering senior Andrew Tinker wrote. “Timothy demonstrated his selflessness that, as the bonfire stack collapsed on top of him, he directed emergency services to help five other Aggies he could see before allowing them to rescue him.”

Lucas John Kimmel ‘03

Here.

Lucas John Kimmel ‘03 was from Corpus Christi. He was a cadet who found a home in Aggieland and whose loved ones said he left a lasting impact on others.

“One part of his poem resonates with me deeply: ‘Take hold of the world and go for a ride, ‘cause not all men live, but everyone dies,’” Bonfire Remembrance member and hospitality, hotel management and tourism junior Lori Henderson wrote. “We shall go through life like Lucas suggested: living, not existing.”

Bryan A. McClain ‘02

Here.

Bryan A. McClain ‘02 was from San Antonio. He was a faithful man with sparkling eyes, a crooked smile, an infectious laugh and a confident manner.

“Inscribed in his portal is a quote that reads, ‘If you ask me what I came into this world to do, I will tell you. I came to live out loud,’” Bonfire Remembrance Chair and communication junior Ella Claire Williford wrote. “Every day that you choose to live larger, believe the best in people … you carry a piece of Bryan with you.”

Chad A. Powell ‘03

Here.

Chad A. Powell ‘03 was from Keller. He “possessed a unique, unbridled enthusiasm for living” and is remembered for his true character and loyalty.

“He was a warm presence, a steadying anchor, and a grounded soul,” Bonfire Remembrance Vice Chair and agricultural leadership and development junior Truett Mars wrote. “ … May we all strive to be even half as considerate, as hardworking, and, above all else, as kind as Chad Anthony Powell.”

Jerry Don Self ‘01

Here.

Jerry Don Self ‘01 was from Arlington. He was a sweet and fun spirit remembered for “his smile, his hugs, and above all, his red long johns that he insisted on wearing to his flag football games.”

“Jerry was the type of guy who had an infectious smile that would light up a room,” Bonfire Remembrance member and agricultural economics sophomore Colby Van Bruaene said. “His laugh was the one everyone could recognize, and his kindness was shared with everyone lucky enough to be around him.”

Nathan Scott West ‘02

Here.

Nathan Scott West ‘02 was from Bellaire. His mother described him as “loving and sensitive.”

“He knew who he was, and he knew where he was,” Bonfire Remembrance member and kinesiology junior Eleanor Jones wrote. “He allowed himself to be. Be excellent. Be passionate. Be selfless. I hope that we find inspiration to seek our purpose in life and be confident in it, as Scott has shown us is possible.”