Roxie rocks Aggieland

This week, six merry murderesses of the Cook County Jail made their way to Texas A&M’s Rudder Auditorium in a two-day touring production of the hit-broadway musical “Chicago.” Presented by A&M’s OPAS from Feb. 18-19, the musical is a highlight of the organization’s 52nd season, “Legends & Icons.”

The burlesque-style show follows the story of two murderesses, Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, and their journey out of Cook County Jail in a story filled with a razzle-dazzle that shares the themes of infamy and “All That Jazz.”

Telecommunications junior Faith Cooper, a member of OPAS, helped bring the tale of treachery, greed, corruption and adultery to Aggieland’s stage.

“We like to balance our season with shows that both our older audience and the students on campus would enjoy,” Cooper said. “‘Chicago’ checks all the boxes because it is just a classic.”

Currently the longest-running show on Broadway, the original production of “Chicago” debuted on the stage in 1975 and was later revived in 1997. The iteration currently touring is the same show audiences fell in love with in the ‘70s with a simplified set and amplified vaudeville connections.

The Tony-Award-winning revival still remains true to the original production, allowing first-time watchers to fully capture the story. Environmental design senior Keller O’Quinn experienced the musical for the first time on Feb. 18.

“I’ve always loved Broadway shows,” O’Quinn said. “ … When I saw that we were having one at Rudder, I thought it was the perfect opportunity for me.”

With over a thousand in attendance both nights, “Chicago” drew in audiences from all demographics.

“It tells a story that is not only engaging, but also easily digestible,” O’Quinn said. “No matter which walk of life, you could go and watch that show and fully understand it and have a good time.”

With minimal set pieces, the revival allows the actors to fill the space more than its original production. The minimality, combined with colorful costumes and vintage upbeat jazz, makes “Chicago” the eye-catching vaudeville performance audiences have loved for the past two decades.

“People love the drama of it,” said psychology junior Heather Day, an usher and member of OPAS’ production team. “Whenever they started to do the ‘Cell Block Tango,’ I heard so many cheers.”

Though the spotlight has officially dimmed on Velma and Roxie in Rudder Theater, it left a definite mark on the audience.

“I know why they’re all here,” Day said. “It’s for the drama, and the murder, and the pizzazz.”

OPAS has several productions left in its 2024-25 season. Upcoming productions include “Dirty Dancing in Concert,” “Dragons & Mythical Beasts” live and “Hadestown”.