Seasonal sips: Fall flavors brew connection at local coffee shops

The sweet and savory aroma of roasted coffee beans and spices mixes with a crisp breeze as students crowd inside local cafes. Fall has arrived, providing customers with a seasonal twist on their regular pick-me-ups.

With every changing season, local coffee shops and cafes across Bryan-College Station introduce new drinks, providing customers with caffeine and a twist on their usual favorites. For busy students and coffee lovers, fall menus mark the return of semester routines, familiar faces and savory flavors.

For bioenvironmental sciences senior Ellie Wicks, a coffee run serves the purpose of cultivating community and starting the day’s tasks. Whether a quick trip or a calming afternoon stay, Wicks emphasized that the blended ambiance of a coffee house is what draws her there.

“It’s something you can always do with your friends on the weekend, and it’s not too expensive,” Wicks said. “Wake up, go get a coffee, it makes you productive and provides motivation to get studying done.”

In contrast to the drive-thru experience, communication senior Hailey Walker says that slowing down and forming relationships at her favorite shop, POV Coffee House, provides a homey atmosphere. Located near The Stella Hotel, right next to Lake Atlas, POV offers espresso-based products, barista-featured seasonal drinks, pastries and sandwiches.

“I always visit POV, I’ve been a regular there for like two or three years, and they know my drink,” Walker said. “I also really love the employees there. They’re super nice, and they try to get to know you, especially if you go in regularly.”

As a regular customer, Walker said she feels valued and genuinely cared for at POV through her interactions with its employees. Attention to detail in orders, names and remembering previous conversations are elements that Walker says influence her decision to consistently support local coffee shops.

“They really care about how you’re doing, they remember your regular order and I don’t even have to say my name,” Walker said. “They just write it on the cup, isn’t there something beautiful about that? You don’t get that ever at a chain.”

What began as a fun, frequent coffee run for Walker has grown into something deeper — a reliable place to meet new and old friends, hit the books and unwind. Wicks considers coffee shops to be popular third spaces for students — providing a relaxed, public environment where people can socialize.

“With the lack of third spaces that our generation has, coffee shops are our third spaces,” Wicks said. “I think that’s a community that I have. Anytime you talk to someone about coffee, it’s gonna build some type of relationship or common thing you can chat about.”

Wicks added that connecting with a coffee shop applies to the product itself, knowing it’s being made in house. Corporate chain coffee, while convenient, lacks a key personal aspect that she said she enjoys: transparency.

“What you’re getting out of convenience, you’re sacrificing the authenticity of the coffee,” Wicks said. “There’s just something about seeing who makes your coffee and knowing the ingredients that go into it, that just makes it so much better.”

Toasted Daybreak Cafe, located in Bryan, expresses personal creativity through its year-round use of different ingredients, providing Wicks with a memorable experience. Serving fresh toasts, smoothies and coffee, Wicks experimented with new flavors that she wouldn’t have tried elsewhere.

“A local coffee shop can be slightly more adventurous and do what they want; it gives you new things to try,” Wicks said. “They have marshmallow foam on top of your drink, and they literally burn it with a little torch. It was so cool and exciting.”

Carport Coffee, located on the north of Texas A&M’s campus on bustling University Drive, is a favorite choice of communication senior Annelise Shaw for unique coffee and a quick bite to eat. With each season brewing something new, Carport’s creative flavor profile keeps her a year-round customer.

“They didn’t have the exact same fall drinks as they had last year, which is really cool,” Shaw said. “They’re not just pushing the same things out, but being creative in the way that they think and release things.”

For those who prefer their coffee strong and with minimal added flavor, Shaw recommends the cold brews at Carport. She said that the drink provides a subtle taste of fall without overpowering the coffee; a ratio she considers perfect.

“The Spooky Dog is a cold brew with mocha, pumpkin and oat milk,” Shaw said. “I’m a very savory coffee person. This drink is a little sweet, but it’s not too much for me.”

While exciting seasonal menus with new flavors attract business, Wicks said that, from her experience, genuine interactions keep customers coming back regularly.

“One time, the barista complimented Hailey [Walker’s] shirt, so she literally gave the barista her shirt,” Wicks said. “When they interacted again, they were like besties.”

Wicks explained that moments like these show how coffee shops can create more than just drinks, fostering connections between baristas and customers. To Walker, her clothing trade defines the local experience that keeps her a loyal customer through every season.

“It was really special,” Walker said. “Once you learn each other’s names, it’s so fun. I can say, ‘Hi,’ and actually make a meaningful connection with you.”