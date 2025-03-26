Stone Co. Climbing offers yoga classes at college-student prices

At the end of January, Stone Co. Climbing introduced a new affordable yoga membership, a $55 per month option that provides members unlimited access to 16 classes offered weekly and special one-time classes like sunrise and sunset yoga.

Beyond the new membership, Stone Co. also invites guests to try out any of its regular yoga classes for $16 per person.

At one Saturday morning Vinyasa Flow class, guests and members alike will be warmly welcomed by psychology senior Bekah Moore, a yoga instructor since 2021. During her time at Stone Co., Moore has had the opportunity to open new and unique yoga classes, including Climber’s Flow and High Intensity Interval Training + Flow classes, she said.

“I love being an instructor here,” Moore said. “It’s a great environment, and the community is super welcoming.”

As a student, Moore understands the importance of balancing work and personal care and believes in the practice of yoga wholeheartedly, she said.

“It’s my favorite way to decompress as a busy student when I want time to center myself and calm down after a stressful day,” Moore said.

Moore utilizes her yoga and teaching skills in unison during her classes, making the routines simple to follow and easy to modify based on the skillsets of each individual attendee.

“Towards the end of class, [Moore] turned off the lights and encouraged us to find comfort in any pose we wanted, so I chose a simple child’s pose while the woman across from me was in a full headstand,” first-time yoga class attendee Makaylah Gracia ‘24 said.

Moore is careful to give each attendee time to connect with their bodies and feel the benefits of each movement, even explaining where and how to feel a deeper stretch as she demonstrates.

“[Stone Co.] has challenged me as a teacher because I was used to being at a studio where people know exactly what you’re talking about,” Moore said. “Coming to a climbing gym, yoga’s on the back burner for people here.”

Gracia commended Moore for her ability to adapt her expertise in a 15-person class. The hour-long yoga class quickly makes itself worthy of the $16 for how enjoyable and accessible it is, Gracia explained.

“As someone who never does yoga, I was surprised with how simple it was while also being a good form of exercise,” Gracia said. “And I loved the music she played during class.”

Moore uses a playlist featuring indie music like “Sierra Vista” by Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, which visitors like Gracia appreciate.

“It set a more welcoming and demographic-fitting vibe,” Gracia said. “Of course, there were different generations in the room, but the indie music was more appealing to my friends and I.”

With classes made accessible by the new affordable membership, guest pricing and yoga instructors who understand the student perspective, Stone Co.’s mission is to simplify self-care.

“It would be my absolute dream come true for more students to realize the value of that many yoga classes being offered at their local climbing gym for such a good price,” Moore said. “I have seen a wide variety of prices in my three and a half years of teaching, but have never come across prices as low as Stone Co.’s.”

If guests are interested in becoming members, they can choose from Stone Co.’s several options — including monthly or annual memberships — and a special discounted membership for students. A full breakdown of membership packages can be found on the Stone Co. Climbing website.

“I think students would benefit from increased productivity and focus by giving the yoga classes a try,” Moore said.