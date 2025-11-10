‘You’re not alone tonight’: Christian artists perform at Rudder Auditorium

On a brisk campus night, a line snaked around the Rudder Tower lobby and outside the building. When doors opened, fans slowly began to find their seats in the hazy, stage-smoke-filled theatre, eager for the show to begin.

It was announced only two minutes before the first performance that the concert pit would be open, but audience members quickly rushed to the front for a chance to see some of their favorite Christian artists up close.

On Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m., the sold-out Campus Nights Tour performance at Rudder Auditorium, featured performances from Christian singer-songwriters Claire Leslie, Hulvey and Josiah Queen. Texas A&M was one stop of many for the touring group, with the tour visiting plenty of other campuses across the country.

The show opened with an energetic performance by upcoming Christian alternative pop artist Leslie. She performed a few of her original hit singles including “Passenger Seat” and “24/7,” each having amassed over one million streams on Spotify.

Spectators of the packed venue jumped and danced both in their seats and in the standing area in front of the stage.

“I feel like it brings a lot of people closer to God,” audience member Tanya Varela said. “And people may think that’s funny or whatever, but I think that it’s important for us to make interactions, social interactions with each other, knowing that we all believe in one thing and it brings us closer together as people.”

An intermission prayer led by Trinity Queen, Josiah’s wife, was held after Leslie’s performance to express gratitude for the sold-out show and the gathering of its audience members.

Next on stage was Christian hip-hop artist Hulvey, who opened his set with “BRING HEAVEN DOWN.” Fans in the crowd said Hulvey offers a fresh take on typical Christian music, bringing rap verses along with drum and guitar solos to his live performances. He continues to gain traction on streaming apps as well, having over 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

“You don’t hear many rappers,” audience member Christina Lopez said “Rapping to Christian music is speaking the truth, so I really like that. [Hulvey]’s diverse in that area, he’s very great.”

Hulvey added personal touches to his performances with anecdotes about his personal journey with his faith and crowd interactions during the performance of his song “True.”

“Tonight, you have a counselor,” Hulvey said. “You have a helper, you have a friend — a friend in Christ. So much of a friend that he put all these people around you who he also dwells in to help you as well. You’re not alone tonight.”

Wrapping up the night was concert headliner and Christian contemporary singer-songwriter Josiah Queen. Sporting an A&M cap, Josiah expressed his surprise toward the crowd’s enthusiasm, something he stated he didn’t find at his previous stop at the University of Texas.

Josiah started his performance playing his original song “Yesterday Is Dead” on an acoustic guitar, and as he held out his microphone to the crowd, fans finished his lyrics. Starting as a janitor in his local church to now becoming a headlining artist, he stated crowd interactions are what make his performances worthwhile.

“I would rather live in a van and do this,” Josiah said. “So the fact that I can come and bring out my whole family and worship with y’all every single night, man, it just means the world to me.”

While performing “Can’t Steal My Joy,” an original song from his new album “Mt. Zion,” Josiah brought two young fans on-stage to sing with him, making the already enthusiastic audience erupt in cheers.

“When you’re here listening to it live, you’re in the moment with a bunch of other people worshiping Jesus,” kinesiology sophomore Meagan McDaniel said. “But when you’re doing it on your own it’s almost not just as good, but it’s so beautiful. [Josiah’s] music is just so empowering and I love it. Being here in the moment was truly incredible, a truly incredible experience.”

In between songs, Trinity came back on stage for another prayer and worship moment, asking audience members to bow their heads.

“It brings our community together and it shows the community the truth,” audience member Sarah Lopez said. “It’s an ability for everyone to learn about God in a fun way. I think it’s very important to have that kind of stuff here in the community.”

Josiah also sang his hit song, “Dusty Bibles,” which recently entered the Billboard Hot 100. An encore performance of “JESUS IS COMING BACK SOON” ended his set for the night.

“We drove three hours here about to come see Josiah Queen,” Baylor freshman Hannah Gomez said. “We love his music, we love everything he does and we were excited to see him in a place that was closer. … Even though I’m from Baylor, and this is A&M, it was worth it. Enemy territory was worth it in the name of God.”