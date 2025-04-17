Living under the letters

“Oh my goodness – what did I do? Am I going to like this? How’s it going to go?” said Maddie Melson, psychology sophomore, as she arrived at the threshold of her new home, Gamma Phi Beta, this fall. “Then, immediately, a big group of them ran up and gave me a big hug, and I was like, “No, this is going to be okay. I’m going to like this.’”

Since her warm welcome on move-in day, Melson’s year in her sorority’s house has been marked by deepening friendships, unique memories and all the highs and lows of living with 40 girls under one roof.

In G-Phi, members typically live in the house for one year as sophomores and buddy up in rooms with one to three other roommates. Like the other mansions decorating the famous “sorority row,” each house holds common spaces for the girls to eat, study and hang out. With so much happening in one place, a method to the madness is a must.

Financial Vice President of G-Phi Delaney Smith facilitates house management with a fellow student delegate and their adult supervisor, or house mom, who they endearingly refer to as Mama Jo.

“We are the ties between the house girls and the house mom with all the events and everything going on,” Smith said. “Then we also communicate preferences for food so we can make a menu for all the girls that they actually enjoy.”

Melson expressed appreciation for this beloved privilege of requesting cravings to the chef that cooks each meal for the girls.

“On Valentine’s Day, we had a lot of chocolate strawberries, and girls were eating that up … so it’s kind of different from the dining halls in that it’s more catered to what we want,” Melson said.

Keeping a sorority house all in order has proved to be a team effort, Smith explained. Hired house boys keep the common spaces in pristine shape, and wherever they can, the sisters are trusted to honor each other’s space from decluttering their belongings to sharing laundry machines.

“We also have a woman named Perla; [when] there’s ever an issue with things not being treated with respect, we just try to communicate that as quickly as possible,” Smith said.

Melson said the convenience of living in a sorority house includes quick access to her work as G-Phi’s administrative vice president and automatic parking for weekly chapter meetings. Most of all, she reflected on the memories she will forever cherish, such as the simple day-to-day interactions with her sisters or swapping closet items for events or dates.

“We actually have house girl blind dates,” Melson said. “The boys bring flowers to the door, and then you go on a little date. The girls with boyfriends go with them. It’s super fun and something that the house girls look forward to every year as a tradition that’s unique to living in the house.”

As their treasured year living among their sisterhood draws to a close, both Melson and Smith expressed gratitude for the supportive and vibrant community within the G-Phi home and recommended sorority house living to any considering girls.

“It definitely teaches you lessons about living in a communal space and having the hard conversations,” Melson said. “But, these girls you’re living around are there to hug you on the bad days and celebrate with you on the good days.”

Basketball, pickleball and volleyball courts plus pool, ping pong and poker tables surely add together to make a chaotic fraternity house. Although stereotypes would label 28 brothers under one roof as disastrous, Sigma Chi runs their home with excellence, scoring the highest GPA at Texas A&M fraternities during the previous fall semester.

“It’s definitely work hard, play hard here; that’s a good way to sum it up,” industrial distribution sophomore Ryan Adamec said.

Adamec said he chose to live in the Sigma Chi house to be more involved with his brothers, and so far has enjoyed the activities of fraternity living. Whether it’s grilling, playing on the courts, hosting events or hitting the “shred shed” gym, the good times at the house stay rolling.

When it’s time to hit the books, the house brothers use their space to their advantage.

“We’re in the same kind of classes together, so we sometimes carpool to campus. … And then also it’s helpful that we have our library area downstairs where guys can take a little quiet time and get their work done,” Adamec said.

Along with the library, the house is split into several common spaces including the chapter room, TV room and dining room. To keep the place clean, chores are rotated among residents grouped together by the four wings of the house. House Manager Hudson Lilie said his brothers are happy to pitch in to keep their house tidy.

“On Sundays, we’ll have our deep clean day before our chapter, so all the brothers that live in the house will come out and help together to make sure that the house is clean and ready to go,” Lilie said.

Lilie also coordinates maintenance and projects with their collective budget.

“It’s a great opportunity to learn but also be able to add to the fraternity,” Lilie said. “It’s my way of giving back. One of my favorite things that we’ve been able to do is laying vinyl flooring in our upstairs room. … I love getting to make upgrades to the house.”

With the house in top shape, the chef also cooks to the standard. Using the outsourced company Upper Crust Food Service, typically adopted by all A&M Greek housing, their menu relies heavily on resident requests. Although the plan does not include weekend meals, plenty of delicious dishes are stocked up during the week.

“A lot of guys will request certain pasta, sometimes chicken fried steak or quesadillas,” Adamec said. “Then for some of the guys that are trying to eat a little healthier, he always makes some chicken breasts and rice and avocado.”

As member classes cycle through each year, they each leave behind their unique touch.

“In every person’s closet, everyone who lived in that room signs their name,” Adamec said. “Some of them have gotten painted over, but we have people from as far back as almost 10 years ago. When they move out, they’ll leave something for the next person, maybe hang it up on the wall: for example, I have a picture of the fraternity, like a portrait of it, in my room that the guy who had been here before left for me.”

With all the special aspects of living in a fraternity house, the brothers emphasized the lifelong bonds as the most worthwhile part.

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience to be able to live with 20 or so of your best friends where you can see them every day,” Lilie said. “There’s never a dull moment in the house.”