Nite Bites

Insomnia Cookies

For those with a late-night sweet tooth, this reliable Northgate location offers up warm cookies, ice cream sandwiches and more. Ordering ahead is easy through Insomnia’s mobile app. It makes it easy to pick up your cookies and go, which is good, since there’s limited seating inside the restaurant. A late-night sweet treat quest is easily walkable from the Northside of campus or the Northgate area.

Communication sophomore Sloane Curtain said she appreciates Insomnia for the simplicity of its menu.

“I love that it just has cookies, and there’s not, like, 15 other things that you can get,” Curtain said.

INSOMNIA COOKIES: 505 University Dr, College Station, TX 77840 Photo by Anastasia Acosta

Midnight Cravingz

Craving cookies and ice cream but want to skip the bustle of Northgate? Try the newly-opened Midnight Cravingz, located a quick drive from main campus. There’s plenty of parking and indoor seating. The menu includes a variety of warm cookies and cobblers, each served with double swirls of vanilla soft serve and plenty of toppings. Portions are generous, so plan to split with a friend if you forgot to save enough room for dessert.

Midnight Cravingz is co-owned by brothers Yaser and Yousif El-samman, and Abdulrahman Mostafa. After opening their first locations in the Houston area and Austin, they decided that Aggieland, with its high population of college students, was the natural next move, according to co-owner Yaser El-samman.

“We used to like to hang out with friends late in the evening and just make cookies and ice cream at home,” Yaser said. “We felt the need of a late-night spot to hang out and get a sweet treat with friends.”

Yaser said he would encourage students to try out Midnight Cravingz if they’re looking for a “comfortable hangout space.”

“We have games and stuff so people can sit here for a time and talk … not that loud of music or stuff that distracts people from just being social with their friends,” Yaser said.

MIDNIGHT CRAVINGZ: 1509 Texas Ave, College Station, TX 77840 Photo by Anastasia Acosta

Andy’s Frozen Custard

For those who are strictly ice-cream-focused and don’t mind an earlier expedition for sweets, Andy’s is the place to go. This haven of frozen custard (which is healthier for you, right?) offers a drive-thru window and plenty of topping options for your sundae or blended concrete. It’s also a popular spot for Texas A&M orgs to host profit-sharing events — give it a try the next time you hear of one!

There is limited seating outside and no inside seating, so plan accordingly. But for those who don’t mind the outdoors, there’s cornhole and plenty of good vibes.

Isabella Manke, a marketing sophomore, said she appreciates the welcoming environment that Andy’s offers.

“I love that they have a family vibe,” Manke said. “It’s a great place to destress and you can count on quality every time.”

Try the Andy’s rewards app and keep an eye on their local Instagram, @andys.collegestation, for deals and special promotions.

ANDY’S FROZEN CUSTARD: 104 Southwest Parkway, College Station, TX 77840 Photo by Anastasia Acosta

Burger Mojo

If a simple sundae doesn’t cut it for your midnight snack attack, try this Bryan-College Station-specific burger chain. Burger Mojo has several locations near campus, both open late into the night. For early birds, an additional location in South College Station closes at 10 p.m. Order from a vast array of smash burgers, each with unique toppings and add-ons. Finish off your meal with something sweet from their signature shake menu. Keep an eye out for daily specials and featured shakes, and follow their Instagram, @burgermojo, for deal announcements and more. (Or if you just like looking at pictures of burgers).